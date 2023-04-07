Recently, I saw on the internet that the University of Virginia put out a press release concerning deer ticks and how they are arriving early this year because of climate change.
The snowstorms I used to watch didn’t occur this year. Instead, we were bored with constant drizzly rain. And look at California. Ten feet of snow? Destructive snowstorms have raced across the country, bringing tornadoes, flash flooding and windstorms that have ripped homes apart leaving behind splinters of timber lying everywhere.
In the Northeast, warmer winters are creating a different kind of disruption. Health experts say global warming is another, destructive effect: Deer tick season has become a year-round event. Deer ticks in this region, for example, have been making early appearances before their typical spring debut. With ticks comes the threat of disease for humans and animals.
One of the experts who have studied this field particularly is Dr. Christopher Holstege, chief of the Division of Medical Toxicology for the last 30 years, has seen many patients present with tick-borne disease, including Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and spotted tick-associated rash illness. One of his children developed stage-two Lyme disease and developed symptoms that included general malaise, fever, dizziness, muscle aches, and joint pain that especially affected his knees.
More and more people have questions concerning the early sightings of ticks. For example, “What is happening right now with global warming and deer ticks? This is one answer given. Tick exposure can occur year-round, and most active during warmer months, normally from April to September. As global temperatures rise, tick activity will be less hindered due to fewer cold days.
Holstege was questioned as to the life cycle of deer ticks in Virginia. He stated, “The life cycle of the deer tick, also known as the black-legged tick, is generally two to three years. During this time, they go through four life stages: egg, larvae, nymph and adult. After the egg hatches, the larva and then the nymph must find a blood meal to develop to the next life stage. Larval and nymph ticks can become infected with Lyme disease bacteria when feeding on an infected wildlife host, which is usually a rodent. Nymphs or adult females can then spread the bacteria during their next blood meal.
Deer are important sources of blood for ticks and are important for tick survival and movement to new areas. However, deer are not infected with Lyme disease and do not infect ticks.
Here is another answer to a question I found interesting. “Do ticks transmit Lyme disease with a single bite?” Holstege was response was this: “In most cases, a tick must be attached for 36 to 48 hours or more before the Lyme disease bacterium can be transmitted. If one removes a tick quickly, (within 24 hours), individuals can greatly reduce the chances of getting Lyme disease. In areas of the eastern United States, where Lyme diseases are common, people may be bitten by deer ticks carrying bacteria from spring through the fall. From April through July, nymphs are actively looking for hosts in the environment, and in early spring and fall seasons, adults are most active.
Nymphal ticks pose a particularly high risk due to their abundance and small size – about the size of a poppy seed – which makes them difficult to spot. Lyme disease patients are often not aware of a tick bite before getting sick. Adult female ticks also can transmit the bacteria, but because of their larger size – about the size of sesame seed – they are most likely to be noticed and removed from people before transmission can occur.”
Recently, a motorist contacted me to state that while traveling on Route 30 heading into Greensburg, he was shocked to find traffic almost at a standstill. He thought there must have been a terrible accident. As he got closer, he couldn’t believe his eyes. A big fat turkey was strutting gracefully across the highway as if it didn’t have a care in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.