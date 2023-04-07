Recently, I saw on the internet that the University of Virginia put out a press release concerning deer ticks and how they are arriving early this year because of climate change.

The snowstorms I used to watch didn’t occur this year. Instead, we were bored with constant drizzly rain. And look at California. Ten feet of snow? Destructive snowstorms have raced across the country, bringing tornadoes, flash flooding and windstorms that have ripped homes apart leaving behind splinters of timber lying everywhere.

