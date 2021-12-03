A gent recently telephoned to tell me an unusual story about his encounter with two turkeys at an intersection near his place of employment. Just as he had stepped off his bike, he noticed two police cruisers with their sirens blaring heading from opposite directions toward each other. Just then then, two turkeys waddled up to him and stopped. The man put up his arms so as to slow down the traffic. Motorists in both directions could be heard laughing out of their car windows. No matter what the cyclist did, the fowl wouldn’t leave his side. Not knowing what to do, eventually the fellow climbed back onto his two-wheeler and pedaled away, homeward bound leaving the birds behind. One could only hope they sought the wilds and returned to the woods.
* * *
Name the most popular season out of the year and everyone may state firearms deer season. There’s a reason for that. This is the time whitetail deer scurry about looking for mates, forgetting about the highways and dangers of the motorists approaching them.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters harvested an estimated 435,180 deer in 2020-21. That accounts for 12% higher the 2019-20 harvest of 389,431, and the highest harvest in 15 years.
Antlered deer were a large part of that. Hunters took 174,780 bucks last year. That was up from 163,240 in 2019-20 and 147,750 in 2018-19, and the most ever in the antler restriction era. No other state in the Northeast can match those numbers, not even when taking land mass into account.
According to the Nation Deer Association, in 2019, the most recent year for which full statistics are available, Pennsylvania ranked second in the nation in buck harvest per square mile, trailing only Michigan. It produced almost three times as many bucks per square mile as any other state in the Northeast.
Hunters with proper licenses can harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer at any time throughout the season anywhere in the state. That’s a change from last year, when just 10 Wildlife Management Units (WMU) allowed concurrent buck and doe hunting. That won’t necessarily lead to more antlerless deer taken overall.
The number of antlerless tags available this season was reduced in many WMUs compared to account for the additional days of antlerless hunting. Even where tag numbers are up — in WMUs included in CWD Disease Management Areas or where the goal is to stabilize deer numbers — the increase in tags is smaller than it would have been had seven days of concurrent hunting remained in place.
The Game Commission this year made it possible for hunters willing to use antlerless tags to get more of them if the allocation hasn’t been sold out. It adopted a regulation change allowing hunters to hold up to six antlerless licenses at a time. That’s up from three previously. That’s designed to give hunters desiring to take deer the opportunity to do so, and maybe even let last-minute license buyers get in on the action.
Last season, for example, more than 16,000 antlerless licenses remained available in mid-November in WMUs 2A AND 4A. Yet hunters that had three tags couldn’t buy any, even though no one else wanted them. Upping the licenses-per-hunter limit better ensures tags are issued to the fullest extent possible. It also gives hunters the chance to buy antlerless tags deeper into hunting season.
“It is truly an exciting time to be a Pennsylvania deer hunter,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “Hunters have the opportunity to pursue large-racked bucks in numbers unlike anything we’ve seen in a century. Plus, it comes to more flexibility when it comes to deciding when and where to take antlerless deer. These new changes that were made set the stage for folks to make wonderful memories,” he said.
