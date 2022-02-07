The Derry Area girls’ basketball team couldn’t get its offense going on Saturday, scoring single digits in each quarter en route to a 52-21 loss at Deer Lakes in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 play.
The Lady Trojans, who fell to 4-7 in the section and 7-11 overall, have lost five in a row after a stretch in January where they had won three of four.
On Saturday, Deer Lakes (5-5 section, 7-10) overall took control early. It outscored Derry Area 13-7 in the first quarter pushed the lead to 25-14 by halftime.
The Lady Trojans were held to just seven second-half points and were outscored 19-2 in the fourth quarter.
Reese Hasley paced Deer Lakes with a game-high 15 points and Nikki Fleming added 10.
The Lady Trojans were led by Tiana Moracco’s 10 points.
Derry Area will celebrate Senior Night at 7:15 p.m. today when it hosts section foe Burrell.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.