Offense was the name of the game Monday at Deer Lakes High School as the Lancers overcame two big deficits to defeat Derry Area 13-12 in a Class 3A, Section 3 contest.
The game featured 25 runs and 21 hits between the two teams.
“This was a tough one for the kids to swallow obviously,” Derry Area head coach John Flickinger said. “I told them they did so many good things out there offensively but we can’t allow teams to come back because of what I say are the little things. They all add up. We didn’t do a couple of the little things and they did in the end so credit to them.”
The first two innings were quiet as both teams were struggling to get their offenses rolling, but the Trojans exploded for five runs in the third inning.
Antonio Hauser got things going with a double and scored on an error when sophomore Brady Angus layed down a perfect bunt base hit and the Lancer infielder tried to make the play but threw the ball passed the pitcher who was trying to cover first base. Angus would later score when Nick Thomas reached on an error and a Brayden Mickinac single followed by a Jonathan Hugus base hit put the Trojans up 5-0
Deer Lakes answered in the bottom of the inning after a leadoff single by Danny Geis and a double off the bat of Justin Brannigan, the Lancers would score on a single by Nate Cochran, two walks, a pair of wild pitches and a groundout to make it 5-4.
Derry Area would get all four runs back in the fourth inning to make it a 9-4 game. RBI singles by Mickinac, Hugus and Noah Cymmerman, along with an RBI groundout by Roman Fridley led the way.
Deer Lakes would not go away adding three of their own runs in the home half of the inning to cut the lead to 9-7.
After a surprisingly scoreless fifth and sixth innings, the Trojans added three more runs in the top of inning seven. Ashton Beighley walked, and Hugus singled for his third hit of the day. A sacrifice fly from Angus followed by base hits from Thomas and Cymmerman sparked the rally making it a 12-7 ball game
The Lancers chipped away in the seventh inning, off two Trojan relievers scoring six times on four hits including a solo home run by Tyler Danka. Trojan pitchers did not help their cause walking two and hitting a batter wrapped around a Derry Area error. Bryce Robson stepped up with the bases loaded and two outs and delivered a line-drive single to left field to put a lid on the slugfest.
Sophomore Nate Papuga locked up with Deer Lake’s ace Justin Brannigan, and neither of the pitchers were able to go more than three innings. Papuga gave up four runs, all earned. He struck out four and walked three. Brannigan was touched up for five runs in two and a 1/3 innings. Robson picked up the win despite allowing four runs in the seventh he pitched three and a 1/3 innings. Blake Cecchini took the loss in relief. Mickinac and Beighley also saw mound time for the Trojans.
“I knew coming into this year that secondary pitching was going to be our question mark,” Flickinger said. “We have gotten better in some aspects but not so in others. You cannot give good teams extra chances. You cannot give them free passes. You have to make some pitches and we did not do that quite enough. You have to keep runners from moving up on wild pitches by doing a better job behind the plate. The best team makes the routine plays look routine in crunch time, but our guys are gutsy and they realize that. We have some young kids still learning. They need more reps to get them out of some bad habits. I’m confident we will bounce back.”
Derry Area is now 6-3 overall and 3-2 in section play. The Trojans host the Lancers today at Grandview Field with a game time of 4 p.m.
