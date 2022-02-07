Deer Lakes gets past Trojans, 70-54

The Derry Area boys’ basketball team had another strong long-range shooting performance Saturday, but host Deer Lakes capitalized on Trojan turnovers and got some early transition buckets to post a 70-54 WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 win.
The Trojans, who snapped a 10-game losing streak last week against Mount Pleasant Area, fell to 1-10 in section play and 4-12 overall.
On Saturday, Deer Lakes (6-4 section, 12-5 overall) led by seven points after a quarter and pushed its advantage to 12 points, 35-23, by halftime.
The Trojans battled after intermission, however, cutting the lead to four at one point in the second half.
Deer Lakes held a 35-31 scoring edge in the second half.
Derry Area’s Nate Papuga led all scorers with 21 points, including five three-pointers, to go along with five rebounds. Tyson Webb added 20 points — with four treys — and seven rebounds.
The Lancers were led by Justin Brannigan’s 19 points. Bryce Robson (16) and Armend Karpuzzi (11) also hit double figures for Deer Lakes.
Derry Area hosts Apollo-Ridge in exhibition play at 5:30 p.m. today in the first game of a boys-girls doubleheader.
———
DERRY AREA (54) Webb 7-2-20; Angus 0-0-0; Watson 0-0-0; Wasnick 0-0-0; Frye 2-0-5; Ward 0-0-0; Carbonara 3-2-8; Beighley 0-0-0; Papuga 7-2-21; Bush 0-0-0; Jone 0-0-0. Totals, 19-6(6)—54
DEER LAKES (70) Butler 1-0-3; Scheffer 1-0-3; Burk 1-0-2; Robson 6-2-16; Buechel 1-0-2; Karpuzzi 4-3-11; Tiglio 0-2-6; Brannigan 9-0-19; Love 1-0-2; Litrun 3-0-6; Fletcher 0-0-0; Dietrich 0-0-0. Totals, 29-5(8)—70 Score by Quarters
