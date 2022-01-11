The Deer Lakes boys’ basketball team capitalized on Derry Area mistakes Tuesday on its way to a comfortable 80-26 road victory in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 play.
Deer Lakes (3-1 in the section, 8-2 overall) stormed out of the gates, outscoring the Trojans 24-2 in the opening quarter and 34-8 in the second to take a 48-point halftime lead.
In the second half, Deer Lakes held a 22-6 scoring edge.
Bryce Robson led the Lancers with 21 points. Armand Karpuzzi and Lucas Tiglio drained three treys apiece while scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Gabe Carbonara led Derry Area with 11, while Nathan Papuga added seven. Carbonara, Papuga, Brady Angus, Ethan Frye each hit three-pointers for the Trojans.
The loss was the fifth straight for Derry Area (1-4 section, 3-6 overall), who played without leading scorer Tyson Webb. The Trojans’ last win came Dec. 17 at home against Keystone Oaks.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.