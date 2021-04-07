Deer Lakes edged out the Derry Area boys’ volleyball team, 3-2, in the Trojans’ season opener on Tuesday at Deer Lakes.
Deer Lakes took the first two games by identical 25-23 margins before the Trojans won the next two. Derry Area defeated Deer Lakes, 25-20, and then the Trojans routed the Lancers, 25-10 to force a deciding third game. The Lancers prevailed in the clincher, 15-6, for the match victory.
Nick Allison led the Trojans with 12 kills, while Hunter Wack followed with seven kills. Matt Rhoades dished out 24 assists and Tristan Seger led the Trojans defensively with seven digs.
Deer Lakes also won the junior varsity match in the maximum amount of games, as the Lancers narrowly defeated the Trojans, 2-1. Scores were 15-25, 25-18 and 7-15.
Cody Tabita had three kills and two aces, while John Shumaker distributed eight assists.
The Trojans were scheduled to host backyard rival Greater Latrobe on Wednesday, but that match was canceled. The Wildcats’ section match against Norwin was also postponed on Tuesday and rescheduled for May 10. The Trojans are scheduled to host Mars Area, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a section match.
The Trojans finished third in WPIAL Class 2A in 2019 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. Derry Area is attempting to fill the void left by the graduation of six key players with another group of six seniors whose game experience is mostly limited to junior varsity action thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which wiped out the 2020 season.
