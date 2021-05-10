The Derry Area girls’ softball team fell behind early, and host Deer Lakes pulled away late for a 9-2 victory during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played Saturday.
Derry Area fell to 4-3 in section play and 4-5 overall, but the Lady Trojans clinched a playoff berth for the fourth straight season played. Derry Area fell in the opening round each of the last three seasons played against Ambridge Area, Beaver Area and Central Valley. The Lady Trojans are a combined 9-21 in section play and 14-30 overall in their last three seasons played.
Derry Area was set to host East Allegheny in a section game on Friday, but it was rained out. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to host North Catholic, 4:30 p.m. today in a section contest. They have two more section games remaining against East Allegheny and Shady Side Academy, which are both 1-7 in the section and overall.
Derry Area suffered a 2-0 defeat at North Catholic (7-1, 9-4) on April 9, but the Lady Trojans blasted Shady Side Academy and East Allegheny by a combined 38-1 margin in respective first meetings. Deer Lakes (7-2, 10-2) and North Catholic — the only teams to defeat the Lady Trojans in section play this season — are currently at the top of the section standings. Deer Lakes defeated Derry Area by six runs earlier this season and the Lady Lancers handed the Lady Trojans a seven-run setback on Saturday.
Derry Area played its second game in three days on Saturday following a 13-day layoff because of district coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, which shut down the Lady Trojans. Derry Area blasted Valley, 11-0, on Thursday, but fell by seven runs against Deer Lakes two days later.
The Lady Trojans opened the season with consecutive defeats, but those losses came by just three runs, as Derry Area fell, 7-6, against Southmoreland and 2-0 against North Catholic.
The Lady Trojans rebounded by outscoring Valley and Shady Side Academy, 34-5, in back-to-back blowout wins. District 6 Marion Center followed with a 10-run win against Derry Area before the Lady Trojans got back on track with an 18-run, one-hit rout of East Allegheny.
The Lady Trojans have outscored the opposition 63-5 in four runs. Their 40 runs in four games was the highest mark through the opening four games of the season since the Lady Trojans pounded out 37 runs to start the 2003-04 campaign. That 2003-04 season was the Lady Trojans’ last with a winning record, as Derry Area went 10-2 in the section and 12-4 overall before falling in the first round of the playoffs.
Derry Area has been outscored, 39-13, in five defeats this season, including a 17-4 margin during the last two setbacks against Deer Lakes.
The Lady Lancers scored a run in the bottom of the first and added two more in the third for a 3-0 lead. But Derry Area battled back with the Lady Trojans’ two runs in the top of the fourth inning, making it a 3-2 game. Deer Lakes closed it out with the final six runs of the game, putting up two in the fifth and four in the bottom of the sixth to set the final.
Izzy DePalma paced the Lady Trojans at the plate with three hits, including a home run, a double, two RBI and a run. Abby Doperak also doubled for the Lady Trojans, who produced two runs on four hits.
Maddie Berger took the loss, allowing nine runs, seven earned, on nine hits with one strikeout and five walks.
Keeghan Cook led Deer Lakes offensively with a home run and four RBI, while Jenna Bisegna contributed two hits, including a triple, and two runs. Shayne Cerra singled twice, scored two and knocked in a run, while Delanie Kaiser doubled, scored twice and drove in one. Hannah Mass singled and scored two, while Tia Germanich also doubled for the Lady Lancers, who produced nine runs on nine hits.
Bisegna was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
———
Derry Area Deer Lakes ab r h ab r h
Jellison 4 0 0 Bisegna 3 2 2 Dettling 3 0 0 Kaiser 3 2 1 Bateman 2 0 0 Cerra 3 2 2 Meloy 2 1 0 Mass 2 2 1 DePalma 3 1 3 Cook 3 1 1 Doperak 2 0 1 Hasley 4 0 0 Berger 2 0 0 Bokulich 3 0 1 Glick 3 0 0 Germanch 3 0 1 Gruska 3 0 0 Guthrie 3 0 0
Totals 24 2 4 Totals 27 9 9Derry Area 000 200 0 — 2 4 1Deer Lakes 102 024 x — 9 9 0 Doubles: DePalma, Doperak (DA); Kaiser, Germanich (DL) Triples: Bisegna (DL) Home Runs: DePalma (DA) Strikeouts by: Berger-1 (DA); Bisegna-10 (DL) Base on balls by: Berger-5 (DA); Bisegna-3 (DL) Winning pitcher: Jenna Bisegna Losing pitcher: Maddie Berger
