A year ago, Greater Latrobe wrestling showed that it could compete with any team in the country, at times.
The Wildcats scored an upset against a nationally-ranked team from Colorado early in the season, and later captured the section title, edging powerhouse Connellsville Area.
The Wildcats were hindered down the stretch, however, as injuries prevented them from reaching their ultimate goals of WPIAL and PIAA team titles. Instead, the Wildcats finished third in the WPIAL competition and fell in the semifinals of the state bracket.
“It went almost like we had thought. We fell a little short of a couple goals – injuries played a big role in that,” explained Greater Latrobe head coach Mark Mears, now in his third year guiding the Wildcats.
“This team is the most focused crew of kids that I’ve seen. They knew they fell short of their goal, and they have a bad taste in their mouth right now,” he continued.
While the Wildcats graduated some notable contributors, including Jack Pletcher, now wrestling at the University of Pittsburgh, as well as Tyler Lynch, the group of returners has aspirations to win the first team title in school history.
Leading the way will be a pair of vocal leaders in seniors Corey Boerio and Vinny Kilkeary. Kilkeary, who captured PIAA gold as both a junior and freshman, is expected to wrestle at 121 or 127. He is committed to Ohio State. Boerio, a Kent State commit, will compete at 189 or 215. After finishing sixth in the state last year, Boerio has helped bolster the chemistry for the Wildcats this offseason.
“He’s always positive,” Mears noted. “He supports the younger kids on the team. He is a mentor as much as a captain.”
Other key seniors include Wyatt Held (heavyweight), Nate Roth (139/145), and Wyatt Schmucker (160). Roth, a Division I talent, suffered an injury late in the team season that prevented him from competing in the individual tournaments. Declan Smith (189) is also in the mix to crack the lineup.
While the group of seniors will be instrumental in the team’s success, Greater Latrobe boasts a loaded collection of juniors and sophomores.
“About half of the lineup is seniors, but the other guys all got a year experience, and in wrestling, that’s huge,” said Mears. “We wrestled one of the toughest schedules in the country. They got a lot of seasoning last year.”
Junior twins Jacob and Lucas Braun, who can compete between 127 and 139, and classmate Brady Cole will all be fixtures in the lineup. Cole, in particular, has shown growth from a year ago.
“He’s worked very hard in the weight room, which put muscle on him,” Mears said of Cole, who will likely wrestle at 139 or 145. “He worked at our club all summer on his wrestling technique. He’s come a long way.”
Leading the sophomores is Luke Willochell, who finished as a PIAA runner-up last campaign. Wrestling at 114 this year, Willochell is a future DI talent. That distinction will likely also apply to Leo Joseph, who will compete at 114 or 121 this campaign after finishing third in the WPIAL as a freshman. Bradan Bronson (152) and Brock Mears (172) are also likely to see plenty of time in the lineup, although Mears will be pushed by freshman Chase McIntyre.
“We have depth. We have a lot of guys fighting to get in there,” Mark Mears noted. “That’s going to be a huge difference for us. We have never had enough depth here yet to move guys around where I want them.
“I think the thing that makes us maybe a little better than last year’s team is the experience of the role players,” he continued. “It’s not about sometimes how many points you score, it’s about can your lineup hold the other team from scoring big points, and this lineup, compared to last year, can do that.”
That added depth could be the difference for the Wildcats, as they will compete in a loaded Class 3A. A year ago, Waynesburg Central captured the team title, defeating Connellsville Area in the championship match. The Falcons bounced the Wildcats in the semifinals, a reversal of the outcome in the Section 2 bracket. Mears also pointed to North Allegheny, Butler Area, and Canon-McMillan as legitimate title contenders, but noted that the Raiders must be considered the favorites once again until proven otherwise.
“The king is the king of the hill until someone knocks them off,” he said of Waynesburg Central, the three-time defending champion. “It’s probably going to come down to which team is the healthiest at the end of the year because no one can afford to lose one or two key starters.”
Before turning their sights to that goal, though, the Wildcats are determined to repeat as the section champs. Other Section 4 foes include Hempfield Area, Gateway, and McKeesport Area, but Mears expects that the Falcons will be the biggest obstacle for the Wildcats.
“Whoever comes out of the section championship match, I’m assuming, is going to have a shot at being a top-two seed,” he detailed.
After opening the campaign at the Hickory Tournament, the Wildcats will participate in the Trinity Duals this weekend. Their highly anticipated nonsection matchup against Derry Area will take place at Greater Latrobe on Dec. 19, as the Wildcats will honor former coach Marc Billett.
While the nonsection ledger will be rigorous once again, Mears expects to take a more conservative approach, as he will strategically rest some of his grapplers so they can be at their best for the postseason.
“I think you have to be careful how hard of a schedule you’re putting together, and you need to rest a little bit along the way,” Mears revealed. “I just want to make sure that come January, in the playoffs, we look around that room and we’re all ready to go. If that’s the case, I like our chances against anybody.”
