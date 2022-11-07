If there was ever one animal I feel close to it’s a rabbit. I guess one could say the reason being was the stories my father used to tell us, children, when we were quite young before the lights were turned out and we were tucked into bed and told to have “sweet dreams.” The rabbit family followed a Christian philosophy including prayer throughout the day, principles of the Scriptures, and attending a monastery every Sunday morning. My father had a fantastic imagination, making each chapter more realistic on a day-to-day basis.
When I got married and had children, I had an artist friend draw sketches of the Woople family and all the relatives and friends of Bunny and Mrs. Woople. It was my way of reflecting on the many stories my father told us in our growing-up years.
So, when I saw a story published by the Pennsylvania Game Commission concerning the deadly rabbit disease infected by rabbit hemorrhagic disease, I was saddened to see my favorite four-legged friends.
According to a news release, two rabbits infected with RHD in Fayette County have led the Game Commission to set up a special regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease.
From the area where the infected rabbits were found within the DMA, which extends about five miles in all directions, a hunter must prepare any rabbits they harvest for consumption before removing from them from the zone. Only the meat, with or without bone, may be removed from the DMA. The removal of all other rabbit parts is prohibited.
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus2 is a highly pathogenic and contagious virus affecting rabbits, hares and closely related species. It has caused mass die-offs in wild rabbits and hares.
Populations elsewhere but as of yet have not been detected in Pennsylvania. However, a different RHD strain killed a couple of pet rabbits in early 2018 in Jefferson County.
“Clinical signs of RHDV2,” according to the American Veterinarian Medical Association, “include sudden death, possibly with signs of hemorrhage. Infected animals that don’t die may develop neurological, respiratory, and/or gastrointestinal signs. Where multiple rabbits live on the same premises, mortality (death rates) can reach 100%. Hares and rabbits that do not die immediately following infection may display poor appetites, lethargy and blood coming from their mouths or noses.”
Tips from the AVMA include talking to your veterinarian about appropriate disease control protocols, especially if you also hunt rabbits. Wash your hands before and after handling rabbits. Keep unnecessary people from visiting or holding your rabbits. Do not allow your rabbits on the ground outdoors. House them off the ground if they are kept in outbuildings. Maximize insect and rodent control. Remember that it is illegal to move animals if they are under a quarantine order.
RHDV2 is spread from animal to animal by direct animal-to-animal contact; ingestion of contaminated food or water; inhalation, contact with contaminated equipment, tools and enclosures; viral movement by flies, birds, biting insects, predators, scavengers, and humans; and contact with urine, feces and respiratory discharges from infected individuals.
The virus can survive on clothing, shoes, plant material and other material that could accidentally be moved from an infected area by humans or other animals.
Outbreaks of RHDV2 have previously been reported in domestic and wild rabbits across the United States, and it is considered endemic in wild hare and rabbit populations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. Outbreaks of domesticated rabbits have also been detected in Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and most recently in Pennsylvania.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Multiple dead or sick hares and rabbits can also be a sign of tularemia, or plague, diseases that can cause serious illness in humans. Therefore, it is important that the public not handle or consume wildlife that appears sick or has died from an unknown cause. It is also important to prevent pets from contacting or consuming wildlife carcasses.”
