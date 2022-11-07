If there was ever one animal I feel close to it’s a rabbit. I guess one could say the reason being was the stories my father used to tell us, children, when we were quite young before the lights were turned out and we were tucked into bed and told to have “sweet dreams.” The rabbit family followed a Christian philosophy including prayer throughout the day, principles of the Scriptures, and attending a monastery every Sunday morning. My father had a fantastic imagination, making each chapter more realistic on a day-to-day basis.

When I got married and had children, I had an artist friend draw sketches of the Woople family and all the relatives and friends of Bunny and Mrs. Woople. It was my way of reflecting on the many stories my father told us in our growing-up years.

