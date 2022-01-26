St. Vincent College on Tuesday announced the hiring of Matt Davis as head men’s soccer coach.
Davis, a native of Philadelphia, arrives at SVC with a wealth of Division III head and assistant coaching experience.
“I am really looking forward to the opportunity to lead the men’s soccer program at St. Vincent and to join the Bearcat community,” Davis said. “I’d like to thank (executive vice president and chief operating officer) Dr. Jeff Mallory, (athletic director) Fr. Myron Kirsch, OSB., (associate athletic director) Sue Hozak and (director of athletic communications) Jim Berger for the time and energy they put into this process, as they set a clear vision for the future of Bearcat athletics. With the college’s strong academic reputation and commitment to the full student-athlete experience, I’m excited to get to work to build this program into a winning one that our players, alums and supporters of St. Vincent can have pride in.”
“We are happy to welcome Matt as our new men’s head soccer coach,” said Father Myron. “He has enjoyed a great deal of success throughout his coaching career and we are confident that he is an excellent fit for St. Vincent College. We look forward to him leading our men’s soccer program into the future.”
Since August 2019, Davis has served as the assistant men’s soccer coach and recruiting coordinator at Williams College. He assisted in all day-to-day aspects of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) program, including in-game strategy, training sessions, scouting and video review, while also overseeing the program’s recruitment of prospective student-athletes.He helped the Ephs twice qualify for the NESCAC postseason. In 2019, Williams was ranked No. 7 in the NCAA New England Regional Rankings, while the team produced one All-American and CoSIDA Academic All-American, as well as three All-New England Region honorees.
In the recently-completed 2021 season, the Ephs again qualified for the NESCAC playoffs, and defeated a pair of nationally ranked opponents during the season. From 2014-19, Davis served as head men’s and women’s coach at nearby Mount Aloysius College, where he transformed both programs into perennial powers.
In his five seasons, the Mountie men reached the conference playoffs in each season and tallied an overall record of 61-33-6, while the women went a combined 52-37-5. He led the men’s program to its first ever Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship and NCAA Division III national playoff berth in 2015, while his 2018 women’s squad advanced to the AMCC championship game for the first time in team history and won a program-record 14 games.
In Davis’s five-year tenure, 29 men’s players and 23 women’s players earned All-AMCC accolades, while a total of nine players were named Great Lakes All-Region. For three years, Davis also served as a representative on the NCAA Division III Soccer Regional Advisory Committee for the Great Lakes Region.
Davis began his coaching career at Mount Aloysius as an assistant men’s and women’s soccer coach for the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He served as each team’s goalkeeping coach, while he also oversaw all recruiting efforts. During the 2013 season, both teams set new records for wins in a season, while the men’s program earned its first conference playoff berth in program history with a starting lineup comprised of nine freshmen.
Davis is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Albright College, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and communication. He was a four-year member of the men’s soccer team at Albright, serving as a team captain during both his junior and senior years.
Along with his coaching experience, Davis holds a United Soccer Coaches Advanced National Diploma along with Level I and II Goalkeeping Diplomas.
He and his wife Brooke will reside in Latrobe.
