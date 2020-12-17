Emily Daugherty remembers the days, not all that long ago, when Ligonier Valley played for district championships in girls’ basketball.
Ligonier Valley’s first-year head coach believes the Lady Rams can get back there again. But she also knows there’s a lot of work to do in the meantime.
For starters, the 28-year-old Daugherty, a 2010 graduate of Ligonier Valley, says that — somehow, someway — there needs to be a youth program like there was when she was a player.
“When I was here, we started playing in second and third grade,” Daugherty indicated. “There were feeder programs all the way to high school.
“There were so many people invested in it. That’s not there anymore.
“There hasn’t been an interest in it for awhile now. That needs to be started back up again.”
As it stands now, the program is only from junior high — seventh and eighth grade — on up.
“Even now, the junior high has a hard time getting kids interested in playing. We have to change that,” Daugherty stressed.
And even though Daugherty’s in her initial season at Ligonier Valley, this isn’t her first coaching job, so she feels she knows what it’s going to take. After graduating from Lock Haven University, Daugherty eventually became the head coach at Connellsville Area for one season following a year as an assistant. She was then an assistant at Mount Aloysius College in Cresson for one season.
But it was Mark Burkardt, the head coach at Greater Latrobe, who actually got Daugherty interested in coaching. She served as the junior varsity coach under Burkardt in 2015-16.
“It was he who kind of gave me the desire to be a coach,” Daugherty said of Burkardt. “He taught me how to understand girls and change my playing aspect into a coaching aspect, and it kind of went from there.”
There’s another reason Daugherty wanted to take over the program from Tim Gustin, who resigned after five seasons — and three District 6 quarterfinal playoff appearances (2016-18) — to become Ligonier Valley’s boys coach. She sees it as a way to give back.
“This was my high school and it kind of made me the player and person that I am,” Daugherty said. “I owe this program a lot.
“I want to try and rebuild the system that I grew up in from the bottom up. To kind of come full circle is pretty cool.”
With only two seniors who averaged less than two points between them last season, the Lady Rams won just three games (3-18) and went 2-12 in the District 6 Heritage Conference. They also averaged only 30.2 points a game, shooting 21% from the floor.
“Last season’s team was young. It was a learning process,” Daugherty explained.
“There’s room for growth, but the girls are eager to learn. They’re still young for the most part, but they want to learn.
“I think it’s exciting to them. We have some kids who stopped playing basketball, but have taken it back up again.”
Now all Ligonier Valley has to do is get on the court.
The Lady Rams haven’t held any practices yet this season. That’s primarily because the school district has conducted remote-only learning for the last several weeks, putting athletics on hold.
On top of that, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf enacted a temporary shutdown of high school and youth athletics last week because of the pandemic. The three-week, limited-time mitigation efforts remain in effect until 8 a.m., Jan. 4. Wolf said his decision was made to curb the current spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), in addition to keeping hospitals and health care workers from becoming overwhelmed throughout the holiday season, among other measures.
Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) guidelines require teams to complete 15 practices before their first games, matches or meets. That means when — and if — sports are allowed to resume, Ligonier Valley won’t be able to play until the end of January, at the earliest.
When the Lady Rams finally do, they’ll also be back in the WPIAL after more than 50 years in District 6. Ligonier Valley will be playing “up,” as well — electing to do so because of travel — in Class 4A that includes Mount Pleasant Area, Southmoreland, Yough, Belle Vernon Area, Elizabeth Forward and West Mifflin Area.
So far, all Daugherty has been able to do is converse with the players by email and watch video from last season. She did take in two open gyms, but that was two months ago.
“We’re just trying to keep them involved and their hopes up,” Daugherty stated. “They want to play.
“One week, we could be told that we can play, and the next week, we could be shut down. It’s hard to say what’s going to happen at this point.
“We do have some young kids who show great potential, and we have some older kids who show that they can be great leaders.”
Like last season, the Lady Rams have only two seniors. They are guards Carol Woods, who averaged 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds, and is expected to be a starter, along with Bella Vargulish.
“Woods is a pretty good shooter and has already showed great leadership and has been eager in welcoming me,” Daugherty indicated. “She’s kind of helped me get a grasp of the younger kids.”
As of now, Daugherty can only name four players who will likely be starters. The others are sophomore guard Haley Boyd, the team’s leading scorer last season at 11.6 points a game while also averaging 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals, and a pair of junior forwards in Abby Painter (2.3 rebounds) and Haley Stormer.
“Boyd is a very good player and knows her teammates the best,” Daugherty noted. “We’re probably going to put a lot of pressure on her, but I think she can handle it and help lead this team.
“Painter is pretty tough underneath the basket. She’s probably going to get a lot of minutes.
“Stormer is very aggressive, can rebound well and isn’t afraid of contact. It kind of looks like she never quit playing for a couple of years.”
However, Ligonier Valley’s second-leading scorer (7.3 points) and top rebounder (6.6) from last season as a sophomore — guard Kaelyn Adams — decided not to come out. The other returnees are 5-foot-9 junior forward Maddie Griffin (3.3 points, 4.1 rebounds), 6-foot sophomore forward Lizzy Crissman (5.8 rebounds) and sophomore guard Mara Myers.
Three freshmen — guards Amanda Wood and Clara Woods, and forward Abrielle Tutino — are also on the roster. Other players on the team could include junior guard Sarah Sheeder, freshmen guards Madison Marinchak and Lyla Barr, in addition to freshmen forwards Jadyn Cunningham and Alexa Harding.
“I know the next couple years are going to be a learning process,” Daugherty concluded. “The girls need to grow their skills and knowledge of the game.”
