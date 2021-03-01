INDIANA – Tyler Cymmerman’s performance in the championship round of the Southwestern Regional Class 2A match on Saturday at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Kovalchick Center and Athletic Complex was a microcosm of his career in the event: almost perfect but not quite.
The Derry Area senior finished second in the tournament for a fourth consecutive season, dropping a 3-1 match to Blackhawk’s Kenny Duschek at 145 pounds.
Trojans coach Mike Weinell preferred to focus on the positive.
“Four-time finalist here. That’s pretty awesome,” he said. “I thought he had a good tournament today. I’m really happy, actually. Obviously, we want a win at the end, but other than that, it was a good day. I’m proud of him. I thought he did a good job.”
Cymmerman and Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert, who finished fourth at 138 pounds, each qualified to return to IUP for the West Super Regional tournament on Saturday. The event, which is in its first year, was mandated by coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols designed to limit crowd size. Instead of taking 16 — or even 20 — wrestlers in each weight class to Hershey for the state tournament, only eight will advance to the Giant Center this season, with four from the West and four from the East.
A two-time state medalist, Cymmerman put himself in a position to be one of those eight.
“It’s about advancing, no matter what we do,” Weinell said. “Especially this year, it’s about advancing – to get there.”
Cymmerman is 30-5 this season, with three of his losses coming to Duschek. He’s convinced that he knows what he needs to do to give himself a chance to beat Duschek, and for most of their match on Saturday, Cymmerman was able to do it. But for one brief moment the Derry Area senior slipped back into an old habit and it cost him the only takedown in a 3-1 loss.
“I was drilling everything right at practice,” Cymmerman said. “When he hit that shot, I went back to where he scored on me every single time. In the second or third period, he went to that same shot. I defended it with the stuff I worked on in practice. I have to realize that crotch lock is a bad habit for me. I’m trying to get a cradle but it turns into a stalemate.”
Cymmerman, who lost 5-2 to Duschek in the WPIAL Class 2A finals, could meet his nemesis again in the super regional and state tournaments.
“I thought he wrestled a good match,” Weinell said. “I said, ‘Hey, dude, if we can be in the finals next week with the same matchup and in Hershey the same matchup, I’d be happy.’ I said, ‘We’re going to get him. It’s just a matter of time. We’re closing the gap again. We’ve worked hard on some stuff. We’ve got to defend one more thing.’ If he executes, I think he wins the match.”
Cymmerman pinned District 5 champion Ethan Hemminger of Somerset Area in the quarterfinal, then scored a 12-0 major decision over Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish.
“I think I’m doing a lot better,” Cymmerman said. “It’s all about advancing now. If I just keep going, keep working hard in practice, it will show.”
Cymmerman will face Saegertown’s Jaden Reagle, the third-place finisher from the Northwest Region, to open the super regional.
“We’ll go back to work on Monday,” Weinell said. “We’ve been working with Harbert over at Ligonier. He’s been coming over and wrestling with us. It’s a good partner for him. We’ll see what can happen.”
Harbert placed at the regional tournament for the first time in three tries. He went 2-2 on Saturday, with an 8-4 victory over Tussey Mountain’s Chad Weist and a 13-9 win over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Austin Foster. Harbert was pinned by Glendale’s Brock McMillen, a two-time state champion who is ranked first in the state, and by St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Amonn Ohl, who is ranked fourth.
“I was pleased with the matches that I won,” Harbert said. “Obviously, it’s just about winning at this point. You’ve got to keep moving on. My two losses, I definitely should have done better in both of them. I was pinned in the first period twice. If I see either of them next week, I hope to extend it a little bit.”
Harbert will face unbeaten Nolan Shaffer of Johnsonburg in the quarterfinal round of the super regional tournament.
Mount Pleasant Area 215-pounder Dayton Pitzer captured his second regional title while teammates Jamison Poklembo (132 pounds), Noah Gnibus (172) and Ian Fasano (285) also qualified for the super regional.
