CANONSBURG —— You didn’t have to ask.
You could tell by the look on his face how things went for Tyler Cymmerman in the 145-pound finals of the WPIAL Class 2A Championships Saturday at Canon-McMillan High School.
The senior from Derry Area was trying to become the fourth four-time WPIAL champion, putting the Trojans in elite status. No school would have as many champions as Derry Area.
But it wasn’t to be as Cymmerman was shut down by Kenny Duschek of Freedom 5-2 in the finals.
Jimmy Gulibon, Troy Dolan and Micky Phillippi were the Trojans to win four district titles.
“I know what I didn’t do,” Cymmerman said. “I just have to get back in the room and continue to get better.”
The top three wrestlers in each weight class advanced to the regional tournament Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Burgettstown had two runners-up and three wrestlers who finished in third place. Beth-Center had four third-place finishers. Burrell led all schools with four champions.
Ryan Harbert of Ligonier Valley had his chances for a WPIAL title dashed when Ian Oswalt became Burrell’s third four-time champion with a 10-5 victory over the Ligonier Valley junior.
Mount Pleasant Area had a strong tournament with Jamison Poklembo winning the 132-pound title; Dayton Pitzer taking the 215-pound title and Ian Fasano coming in second at heavyweight. The Vikings fourth qualifier for next week’s tournament is Noah Gnibus, who took third place at 172.
Cymmerman wasn’t the only wrestler to miss out on four straight titles. Trent Schulties of Freedom was going for his fourth but was stopped in the 189-pound semifinals, 4-2, by Burgettstown’s Shane Kemper.
Cymmerman took a 1-0 lead to start the second period after a scoreless first. But Duschek, who raised his record to 19-2, hit a double-leg takedown and then got two back points when Cymmerman landed.
It seemed like a quick call and brought Derry Area coach Mike Weinell out of his chair.
“He caught me off guard when he hit me with the body lock,” said Cymmerman. “I couldn’t get out of it. He called two points really quick. I had double unders and was about to flip him over but then the official called two and I had to bail.”
Cymmerman escaped near the end of the second period to cut the lead to 4-2 but Duschek broke free nine seconds into the final period to put the match out of reach.
“We’ll probably run into each other next week,” Cymmerman said. “I wrestled him before and I think this time was a lot better. I just need to get better on top and keep him down.”
Harbert came into the tournament unseeded and pinned Luke Hollywood of Avonworth in 1:14; then stopped Tyler Debnar of Beth-Center by fall in 3:15.
Oswalt scored the first six points of the bout, putting it out of reach early.
“Oswalt is one of the top wrestlers in the state,” said Harbert, who is 20-5 on the season and 71-23 for his career. “I hope to improve. It really opened my eyes to what I can do when I’m in close matches like that. It shows me how good I am. The goal next week is to keep going.”
Poklembo started out with a pin of Tyler Holman of Ambridge in 1:28, then knocked off the No. 1 seed Kyle McCollum of Beth-Center, 5-2. Three back points early in the second period took the fight out of Dion Lyons of Valley in a 9-2 victory.
Pitzer, the top seed in the weight class, spent a combined 1:10 on the mat. He pinned Turner Lehman of Burgettsown in 33 seconds and Eli Reese of Knoch in 37 second in the finals. Pitzer is a returning PIAA champion.
Fasano was second seed at heavyweight and he stopped undefeated Vitali Daniels of Bentworth, 6-2, in the semifinals. But Mitch Miles won his second title when he pinned Fasano in 2:43.
Gnibus fell into the wrestlebacks with a 6-3 loss to Ethan Barr of McGuffey in the semifinals. Gnibus pinned Chase Tinstman of Laurel in 42 seconds of the consolation semifinals, then stopped Aidan DeLuca of Montour, 6-3, for third place.
Winners were Cooper Hornack (106) and Niko Ferra (120) of Burrell; Chris Vargo (113) of Bentworth; Joey Fischer (126) of South Park; Poklembo (132); Oswalt (138); Duschek (145); Grant MacKay (152) of Laurel; AJ Corrado (160) of Burrell; Rune Lawrence (172) of Frazier; Patrick Cutchember (189) of Quaker Valley; Pitzer (215); and Mitch Miles (285) of Laurel.
Dylan Klim (106), Xavier Merlin (120), Charles Banks (126) and Nathan Barkley (189) of Derry Area failed to advance from Friday’s Section 3 Tournament.
Ligonier Valley’s Khorter Drury (152) and Abe Mundorff (160) also failed to advance from the Section 3 Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.