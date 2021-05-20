To say that Tara Perry can multi-task might be a bit of an understatement.
Perry, the Derry Area track and field standout, qualified for the upcoming PIAA Class 2A Track and Field State Championships in two events virtually at the same time.
Perry and Ligonier Valley’s Tatum Hoffman are headed to the state meet in three different events, as the Derry Area standout and Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins both won district titles at Wednesday’s WPIAL Class 2A Track and Field Championships held at Slippery Rock University.
“I’m glad I was able to pull out first in the high jump, place in hurdles and for the (400 relay team) to go to states, too,” Perry said. “It was a goal (to win a WPIAL title), but I never thought I would’ve won a WPIAL championship. It’s a great feeling.”
The PIAA Class 2A and 3A State Track and Field Championships are scheduled for May 28-29 at Shippensburg University.
Other area qualifiers include Derry Area’s Connor Quinlisk (long jump) and the Lady Trojans’ 400 relay team, consisting of Sydney Williams, Leah Perry, Tara Perry and Serena Slusarcyk. Greater Latrobe’s Ryan Sickenberger also qualified in the long jump during the Class 3A championships.
Perry captured a WPIAL Class 2A championship in the high jump with a 5-2, while she also qualified for the state meet with a fourth-place effort in the 100 hurdles (:16.76), and reached as part of the third leg of the state-qualifying 400 relay team. Perry, a Wheeling University recruit, qualified for the state meet in the high jump as a sophomore.
“I was hoping to at least go (to states) in the high jump because that’s my main event that I focus on, and I was hoping to go (in the 400 relay) because we were a pretty high seed, but I never would’ve thought that I’d place in all of them,” Perry said. “It’s a great feeling and honestly shows that all of my hard work finally paid off.”
Hoffman, a California University of Pennsylvania commit, also qualified in three events for the Lady Rams. She finished second to Perry in the high jump, Hoffman captured third in the long jump (16-1 1/4) and she placed fifth in the triple jump with a 34-6 1/2.
“Being my first year in the WPIAL as a senior, I was super excited to qualify for states for the first time, especially in all three of my events after losing my junior year,” Hoffman said. “It was an awesome experience and I’m very excited for Shippensburg.”
Ligonier Valley assistant coach Trish Majhan knew the high jump was an early event for Hoffman. She felt that if Hoffman performed well in the high jump, then the rest would fall into place later in the long and triple jumps.
“I knew that if she had a good high jump, and she has a medal around her neck, then the long and triple jump would go well,” Majhan said. “Once the stress of the high jump is over, and it went well, she would be excited and could relax for the long and triple jump.”
Higgins captured the WPIAL Class 2A Championship in the javelin with a 169-10, outdistancing Hunter Bakewell of Yough by about three feet.
“It’s an amazing feeling to finally be able to qualify (for the state meet),” said Higgins, who credited his coaches and Tom Turnbull. “After missing out on our season last year and not making it to states my freshman year, I really set this as a goal for myself this year.
“I was able to come into this meet ranked first and to actually win the meet is a very surreal experience for me. I hope to carry this momentum with me to states.”
Higgins won the WPIAL Class 2A championship with a throw that was a shorter distance than his seed throw. The junior standout claimed the javelin during the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Track and Field Championships with a throw of 180-4.
“I think he’s happy that he made it (to states),” Majhan said. “He’s probably disappointed that he didn’t get that big throw, but it was enough.”
The same could be said for Perry, who edged out Hoffman for the district championship in the high jump. Both finished with a leap of 5-2, but Perry hit her mark earlier than Hoffman to claim the district title.
The Westmoreland County standouts cleared 4-8 and 4-10 on the first try. Perry hit 5-0 on the first effort and Hoffman missed before clearing 5-0 on the second attempt. Both cleared 5-2 on the second attempt, and since Perry was successful earlier on 5-0, she won the district championship.
“We knew (Hoffman) would be there in the end (with Perry) and that’s exactly how it ended up,” Derry Area assistant Greg Rager said. “We had to drive two hours just to find out who the best in Westmoreland County was. It was exciting and dramatic.”
Perry qualified for the state meet in dramatic fashion in the high jump and the 100 hurdles — at the same time.
Perry cleared 4-8 in the high jump and immediately had to change spikes so she could compete in the prelims of the 100 hurdles, where she set a personal best. Perry returned to the high jump, changed spikes again, and cleared 4-10, 5-0 and 5-2. As she was about to try her third attempt at 5-4, she heard her name announced for the 100 hurdle finals, so she sprinted over, changed spikes again and finished just in time to qualify for states again in another event.
“I was so close (at 5-4), and I thought I could’ve had it, but my calf hit the bar,” Perry said. “It was pretty crazy. I heard my name called for the 100 hurdle finals, so I literally ran over, put on my spikes and they were like “on your mark.”
Quinlisk placed fourth in the long jump with a 20-7 1/4 to qualify for the state meet. Quinlisk also placed 11th in the 100 and 12th in the 200. He qualified for the state meet as a freshman, but he was an alternate on the 1600 relay team.
“It’s cool for him to come full circle, going as an individual after putting in all of that hard work in his particular event,” Derry Area coach Mark Curcio said. “I’m very happy for him and he 100% deserved it.”
The Lady Trojans’ 400 relay team of Williams, Leah Perry, Tara Perry and Slusarcyk took fourth with a state qualifying time of :51.88. Curcio said the group is seeking the school record of :51.30 in the event.
“They really want that record,” Curcio said. “Tara and Leah have been on the (400 relay) since their freshman year, but this was the team two years ago with Serena and Sydney. They were looking good heading into last year, then obviously (COVID-19) hit. But they’ve been consistent the entire time.”
Sickenberger placed fourth in the Class 3A long jump with a 20-10 3/4 to qualify for the state meet.
Sickenberger, who won the 100 and long jump at the WCCA meet, was the combined track and field highest-point award-winner at the same event in the beginning of May.
Sickenberger, also a standout on the boys’ basketball team, punched his ticket to the state meet on his final jump.
“He is a fighter,” Greater Latrobe coach Andy Wnek said. “Just like his last-second winning shots in basketball, on his last jump in the finals, he went from sixth to fourth.”
Ligonier Valley’s Isaac Piper finished sixth in the Class 2A 110 hurdles with a :16.77, while Slusarcyk placed sixth in the 100 (:13.00) and Derry Area’s Caitlyn Crook the same in the shot with a 33-4. Piper’s preliminary time of :16.36 in the 110 hurdles would’ve put him in fourth place, good enough to qualify for states.
Sickenberger nearly qualified in the Class 3A 100, as he placed fifth with an :11.27, while Brennan Campbell took fifth in the 110 hurdles with a :15.36. Campbell also placed 13th in the 300 hurdles in :41.95.
Campbell placed fourth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles at the recent Baldwin Invitational. He also captured the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles at the Greater Latrobe/Hempfield Area Invitational and WCCA meet. Campbell took the highest-point award on the track side at the WCCA meet.
Sickenberger and Campbell were part of the 1600 relay team, along with Nick Rauco and Augie Mucci, which finished sixth in 3:29.81, while the 400 relay team, which consisted of Sickenberger, Nathan Stemmerich, Rauco and Ray Henderson came in 14th in :44.55. The 3200 relay team, featuring Dante Frescura, Drew Kozuch, Joseph and James Hill placed fifth with an 8:34.84.
Anna Rafferty also took sixth in the shot put (36-0 1/2) and 23rd in the discus with an 87-10.
“Some were just misses by hundredths of seconds or inches,” Wnek said. “Almost everyone improved their season (personal bests). Some disappointments, but most are looking forward to next year.”
Other athletes who competed in Class 3A for Greater Latrobe include: Daylan Yeager (12th, pole vault, 11-9), Connor Burkey (16th, javelin, 141-5), Lauren Davis (20th, 400, 1:03.27), Ella Bulava (22nd, 800, 2:35.21).
Other athletes who competed in Class 2A for Derry Area include: Keith Rager (seventh, discus, 135-8; 15th, shot, 39-3 3/4), Sara Bungard (seventh, shot, 32-7 1/2), Mara Lewis (10th, discus, 93-6), Crook (11th, discus, 93-4), Leah Perry (11th, long jump, 14-10 1/2; 15th, 300 hurdles, :52.63).
Other athletes who competed in Class 2A for Ligonier Valley include: Wesley Smykal (7th, high jump, 5-9), James Pleskovitch (10th, javelin, 143-5), Maddie Smith (10th, 1600, 5:50.13; 11th, 3200, 13:01.86), Tucker Klotz (12th, 3200, 10:58.26), and Mara Myers (14th, 1600, 5:59.41).
The Greater Latrobe girls’ 1600 relay, featuring Jenna Mucci, Regan Reilly, Ella Bulava and Lauren Davis, placed 10th with a 4:11, while the 400 relay (Courtney Schmauch, Jenna Mucci, Lauren Davis, Allyson Horner) and 3200 relay (Lexie Planinsek, Regan Reilly, Clara Herr, Ella Bulava) both finished 13th with respective times of :50.80 and 10:07.62.
Ligonier Valley’s 3200 relay on the girls side (Mara Myers, Clara Wallace, Hollie Queer, Maddie Smith, 10:47.20) placed eighth, while the girls 1600 relay (Sarah Sheeder, Hollie Queer, Carol Woods, Abigail Painter, 4:32.84) took 15th and the boys 3200 relay (Tucker Klotz, Wesley Smykal, Nolan Plummer, Ryan Zimmerman, 10:28.52) came in 16th.
Derry Area’s 3200 relay on the girls’ side (Charity Peterman, Emilee Steffey, Emma Huber, Sydney Williams, 11:12.42) placed 12th.
