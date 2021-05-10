Derry Area’s Serena Slusarcyk enjoyed a big afternoon that she wasn’t able to have one week ago.
Slusarcyk wasn’t able to perform at last week’s Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Track and Field championships because of coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols within the district.
She made up for it in a big way Friday at the Altoona Area Track and Field Invitational on Friday.
Slusarcyk finished third overall at the meet, but she broke her own school record with a new time of :12.62 on Friday.
In 2019, at the WCCA championships, Slusarcyk, then a sophomore, won the 100, but as a junior she wasn’t able to defend it because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last weekend, Slusarcyk was slated to defend her title, but because of the district’s COVID-19 shutdown, she was again unable to defend her crown.
“I told our athletes that Altoona was our WCCA,” Derry Area coach Mark Curcio said. “Treat the Mountain Lion Invitational, as if we were (the WCCA championships) last weekend.”
Slusarcyk also anchored Derry Area’s 400 relay team, joining Tara Perry, Leah Perry and Sydney Williams, as the group placed second with a :52.7.
Keith Rager placed third in the discus (124-3), and fifth in the shot (40-0 1/2), while Connor Quinlisk took fourth in the long jump with a 19-9, a mark that would’ve placed second at last week’s WCCA. Tara Perry came in fourth in the high jump (4-10), and Quinlisk captured sixth in the 200 with a :23.57, a time that would’ve placed second at WCCA.
Carson Chamberlain came in sixth in the shot (39-11 3/4), while Crook placed eighth in the discus (86-2) and the shot with a 32-2 1/2.
Brennan Campbell led the Greater Latrobe boys’ track and field team at the Baldwin Invitational this past weekend. Campbell placed fourth overall in the 110 hurdles with a :15.40, while he captured sixth in the 300 hurdles at :41.48.
Ella Bulava was the top finisher for Greater Latrobe on the girls’ end with a 10th-place showing in the 800 at 2:23.23.
The last meet before the WPIAL Class 3A and 2A Track and Field Championships will take place Tuesday during the Last Chance meet at Norwin Senior High School.
