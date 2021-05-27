All Serena Slusarcyk ever wanted to do was play women’s ice hockey at Robert Morris University.
The Derry Area senior standout won’t have that opportunity anymore after Robert Morris University announced on Wednesday that it will no longer field NCAA Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey teams.
Slusarcyk, a standout on the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U-19 team, initially committed to play women’s hockey at Robert Morris University as a freshman on Feb. 6, 2018, and she signed her letter of intent to play Division I college hockey this past December.
“She never thought about going anywhere else,” her mother Jody Slusarcyk said on Wednesday. “This is so new to her, she can’t even think of where to go next.”
Serena Slusarcyk was sent a text message at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday to join a Zoom call about an hour later. She wasn’t able to join the call because she was in school at Derry Area and receiving her cap and gown for graduation.
At 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Slusarcyk received a Snapchat from her RMU group chat, noting that the school was canceling the men’s and women’s hockey programs. Soon after, the university issued an official release.
“She was blindsided by the text she received,” Jody Slusarcyk said. “She went from getting excited about graduating high school and starting the next chapter of her life, to only have her dreams crushed.”
RMU said in a release that the decision was made “as part of a series of strategic initiatives intended to position the university to be amongst the most agile and professionally focused schools in the nation, as it prepares for its upcoming 100th anniversary.”
“RMU did say that they would honor the scholarship, but Serena cannot imagine going to college and not continuing to play hockey,” Jody Slusarcyk said. “That’s been her lifelong dream, which was crushed today.”
RMU also said that it will assist those who wish to transfer. Under NCAA rules, student-athletes who transfer from schools that have eliminated their sport do not have to sit out a season at their new school.
Approximately 55 student-athletes and seven staff positions are impacted by the decision. The school said that the decision to discontinue the men and women’s ice hockey programs was made based on an analysis, which included scholarships and operating costs, and the necessary investments to maintain and improve the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center on Neville Island. The facility will continue to remain open to the public.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a “negative impact” on university finances, according to a release, but “it was not the primary factor influencing our decision.” The school said that the decision was “part of a broader strategic initiative intended to position RMU for future growth and success, and align athletic offerings more closely with other similar nationally-ranked universities of our size.”
“There is never an ideal time to announce a decision like this,” school officials said in a release. “Once the decision was made, the university wanted to announce it as quickly as possible to allow student-athletes to pursue all other options available to them.”
The school notified men’s head coach Derek Schooley and women’s coach Paul Colontino in person, and arranged virtual meetings with assistants, support staff and student-athletes. The school started the men’s hockey program in the 2004-05 season and the women’s program in 2005-06.
The RMU men lost against Niagara in the Atlantic Hockey Association quarterfinals. The Colonials captured their third regular-season championship this past season and won an AHA Tournament title in 2014.
Schooley coached at RMU for 17 seasons and compiled a 277-275-68 record. Schooley also led RMU to regular-season titles during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. In eight seasons, from 2012-2020, the RMU men averaged 20 wins per season.
The RMU women captured its third College Hockey America championship in program history this past season. RMU returned to the NCAA Tournament for the second time ever and first since 2017 where the Colonials fell to Northeastern, the top seed and national runners up. Colontino, a three-time conference Coach of the Year and one-time National Coach of the Year, finished 182-112-41.
Slusarcyk, who carries a 4.0 grade-point average, started playing ice hockey when she was 8 in the Greater Latrobe Developmental program. She has also played for the Allegheny Badgers, Derry Area and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite.
Slusarcyk also competes in track and field at Derry Area where she twice broke the school record in the 100 with a :12.62. She received multiple collegiate offers to run track-and-field in college, but turned them down because of her love for ice hockey.
Slusarcyk qualified for the upcoming PIAA Class 2A State Track and Field Championships, set for this weekend at Shippensburg University, as part of the 400 relay team with Tara Perry, Leah Perry and Sydney Williams.
“She leaves (Thursday) to compete in states for track,” Jody Slusarcyk said. “I guess we get through Friday and then Saturday start a new journey of figuring out Serena’s next steps of her life.”
