The future is set for Derry Area baseball standout Ryan Bushey.
Bushey announced on Wednesday that he plans to continue his athletic and academic career at Mount Aloysius.
Bushey made his announcement prior to the Trojans’ 15-0 road win against Ligonier Valley during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game. Bushey doubled, scored twice and drove in a run for the red-hot Trojans, who have won four straight, and are now 3-2 in section play and 4-2 overall.
“We are so happy for Ryan,” Derry Area coach John Flickinger said. “That young man is one of the best overall athletes to come through Derry, as far as what he has accomplished in multiple sports.”
Bushey is a three-sport standout at Derry Area, as he also stars on the Trojans’ basketball and golf teams. He’s batting .467 in six games with the Trojans this spring, registering seven hits, nine runs, four RBI and three doubles. Bushey, who has five stolen bases, also has two mound appearances, allowing four runs, three earned, in six-and-two-thirds innings with nine strikeouts and just two walks.
“He has been consistent with me in baseball since he was a freshman,” Flickinger said. “What Ryan lacks in size, he makes up for in heart.”
Mount Aloysius, located in Cresson, competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC), along with schools like LaRoche, Penn State-Behrend, Penn State-Altoona and the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, among others.
Bushey also helped the Trojans’ basketball team reach the WPIAL playoffs for the third straight season. He also guided the Derry Area golf team to the WPIAL Class 2A championship match and third section title – the first outright – in four years.
Bushey was picked to play in the prestigious Roundball Classic, which is scheduled for May 13-15 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls. Bushey led the Trojans in scoring with 13.7 points per game. He averaged about four assists per game, while tallying a team-best 30 steals. Bushey scored a career-high 41 points in a section win against Knoch.
Bushey’s older brother Aidan was also a multi-sport standout at Derry Area and he is currently a freshman at California University of Pennsylvania, who is playing on the school’s golf team.
“What makes Ryan a special human being is his contagious personality and leadership, both in the classroom and athletics,” Flickinger said. “He will make an impact for the Mounties.”
