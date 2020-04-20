Former Derry Area wrestling standout Micky Phillippi, and former Greater Latrobe boys basketball standout Jake Biss were named the 2019-20 male Student Athletes of the Year at the University of Pittsburgh and Shippensburg University, respectively.
Phillippi won the award at Pitt, which is presented to a male student-athlete, who has demonstrated outstanding athletic performance during competition and has been instrumental to team success.
Phillippi earned a No. 4 overall seed at 133 pounds during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, which were ultimately canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Phillippi earned a second consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championship this season and finished 25-1 overall. He outlasted No. 2-seeded Jaime Hernandez of North Carolina with an 8-5 decision, claiming the ACC title in ultimately his final match of the season.
Phillippi ended the season on a 12-match winning streak, bumping his record to 46-5 overall. He was a perfect 14-0 in dual meet action, 5-0 in ACC competition and 11-1 in tournaments, his lone loss of the season coming against Sammy Alvarez, of Rutgers, during the semifinals of the Southern Scuffle. Phillippi scored five major decisions, a technical fall and two pins this season.
Biss was a junior point guard on the Shippensburg men’s basketball team that posted a 24-7 record, reached the championship game of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Men’s Basketball Tournament, and qualified for the NCAA Tournament as the Atlantic Region’s No. 4 seed.
He earned multiple postseason awards for his play, including recognition as the 2019-20 PSAC Eastern Division Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Year. Biss was also named to the 2020 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II All-District Team and the 2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Men’s Basketball First Team.
On the court, Biss led the Raiders in scoring (15.9 points per game) and ranked fourth in the conference in averaging 4.4 assists per game. He shot 40.3% from three-point range and 89.9% at the free-throw line. Biss posted double-digit points in 25 games, including 10 games of 20 or more points. He recorded four or more assists in 19 games, including eight games of six or more assists.
A finance major, Biss maintains a 3.49 grade-point average. Off the court, Biss is lauded for his work ethic both athletically and academically. He is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Throughout his career, he has been involved with Team IMPACT and Inclusive Basketball. As was written on his nomination, Biss “is a tremendous example of a true student-athlete and someone who the entire SHIP community can be proud of.”
For the second consecutive year, the Student-Athlete of the Year awards were presented as a part of Shippensburg’s annual Scholar-Athlete and Faculty/Staff luncheon. This year’s event was presented in a virtual format because of the current health restrictions in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The selection process for these prestigious awards are based on achievements in academics, leadership, sportsmanship, community service and athletics. Nominees are submitted to a campus committee, which then reviews the candidates and selects winners based on these criteria.
