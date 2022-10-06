Derry Area Middle School cross-country runners Lucie Loucks, Violet Soltis and Gena Hoyle concluded their seasons on Tuesday afternoon at the WAADA Championships held at White Oak Park in McKeesport. Out of a field of 133 girls, Loucks finished 29th covering the 3K course in 13:30, which was an almost two-minute personal best, and the fastest a Derry 7th-grade girl has ever run at WAADA.
Soltis finished 38th in 13:57, an almost one-minute personal best, and Hoyle took 62nd in 15:25, improving by three minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.