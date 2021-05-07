Derry Area standout lineman Cain Latta was announced on Thursday night as part of the Waynesburg University football team’s 2021 recruiting class.
Latta, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive lineman, initially signed his letter-of-intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Waynesburg in March.
Latta earned post-season recognition from the WPIAL following his senior season, as he was named to the WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven All-Conference team on separate occasions.
Latta was recognized on both sides of the ball, as he was named Second Team All-Conference guard on offense and All-Conference defensive end defensively. Derry Area coach Vince Skillings called Latta “a coach on the field,” as he’s not only near the top of his graduating class, but he also has a high football IQ and is described as a “quiet, but hard-nosed leader.”
Last season there were five local athletes who played college football at Waynesburg, which is part of the Division III Presidents Athletic Conference. The list includes Bo Ruffner (Greater Latrobe), former Derry Area standout Justin Flack and Ligonier Valley standouts Michael McVicker, Cole Peters and Alex Torrance.
Derry Area finished the 2020 football season with a 2-2 conference record and a 2-3 overall mark. The Trojans can open the 2021 season with a Week Zero football game on August 27. They’re scheduled to begin conference play on Sept. 3 at home against Mount Pleasant Area.
