For a third time this fall, Washington & Jefferson College sophomore running back, returner Justin Huss — a former Derry Area standout — has been named Special Teams Player of the Week by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Huss returned a third quarter punt 45 yards for a touchdown in W&J’s 55-0 win against Waynesburg on Saturday. It was his PAC-leading third return touchdown of the season. Huss added a 48-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Yellow Jackets. Huss finished with 161 all-purpose yards. He is averaging 38 yards per kick return, which ranks as the best in NCAA Division III Football in 2021.
Huss previously earned Special Teams Player of the Week honors on Sept. 13 and Nov. 1. Huss was a multi-sport standout at Derry Area. He finished the 2019 football season at Derry Area with 2,014 yards rushing and 32 total touchdowns. Along the way, he broke the Trojans’ single-game rushing record in consecutive weeks.
The game between Washington & Jefferson and Waynesburg last week featured multiple former area football standouts, including Huss. The list included Bo Ruffner (Greater Latrobe), Huss, Justin Flack and Cain Latta (Derry Area), Zach Beitel, John Beard, Michael McVicker, Cole Peters, Alex Torrance (Ligonier Valley) along with former Greensburg Central Catholic standouts Dom Eisaman and Brandon Brown and Josh Gibbons of Saltsburg.
W&J will cap its 2021 season at New York to face Brockport in the 2021 ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowl, 1 p.m. Saturday.
