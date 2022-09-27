Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica is tied for the lead after the first round Monday of the WPIAL AA Individual Finals at Hannastown Country Club.
Jurica and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman will head to Oakmont next Tuesday with a pair of 74s. Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt will head to round two with a 77 along with Ligonier’s Josh Harbert and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Wade Boyle (all tied at 6th). GCC’s Braden Riley’s 80 has him tied at 14th. Derry’s Ashton Beighley heads into the finals with an 83 tied for 24th.
Section 2AA sent seven players to Hannastown and six of them will head into round two. Southmoreland’s Max Sokol missed the cut line by two strokes with an 88.
“I give all of the kids who moved on a lot of credit,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “They stayed focused and handled themselves very well. Our section was tough this year and seeing six of our players moving on to the final 18 of 36 speaks volumes about the quality of golf you are seeing in Section 2AA. It’s quite a statement. Hunter and Ashton are thrilled to be heading to Oakmont. It was one of their goals, but they are also preparing for the team pool. It’s a busy post season for all of us, but none of us are complaining.”
Ligonier Valley’s Harbert was happy with his performance on the course Monday.
“I feel like I did great today,” Harbert said. “Honestly, with the conditions being cold and very windy at times, it made it very difficult for everyone in the field. I did play a lot better on the back nine, shooting a 35, than on the front nine, shooting a 42. Besides for a couple of holes on the front, there’s not much else I could ask for to score better.”
For Harbert it is a goal coming to realization in making it to the WPIAL Finals.
“My original goal was just to make it through the first round of WPIALs to play Oakmont, so now my new goal is to just make the cut again and move on to states,” Harbert said. “I also just want to enjoy my last few rounds of high school golf and have fun with it. Making it to states would be nice because we already got to play the hosting course (Penn State) early this season. Making it to the WPIAL Finals feels great. It feels like an achievement because it is something I have always wanted to do but never ended up making the cut. Finally, qualifying in my senior season checks another box off the list, and knowing that the final round is at Oakmont makes it even better.”
First round of the WPIAL Individual Finals — First Round at Hannastown Country Club
1. Hunter Jurica, Derry, 74; 1. Daniel Sethman, Brownsville, 74; 3. JP Tusai, South Park, 75; 3. Logan Voytish, Uniontown, 75; 5. Rogan Maloney, Belle Vernon, 76; 6. Ryan Karfelt, Mt. Pleasant, 77; 6. Josh Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 77; 6. Wade Boyle, Greensburg Central, 77; 9. Luke Gronbeck, Eden Christian Academy, 78; 10. Jonah Schollaert, Quaker Valley, 78; 10. Sam Schuman, Fort Cherry, 78; 10. Liam Lohr, Carmichaels, 78; 13. Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 79; 14. Mitch Davies, Knoch, 80; 14. Braden Riley, Greensburg Central, 80; 14. Max Samangy, Bishop Canevin, 80; 14. Nixen Erdely, Frazier, 80; 14. Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 80; 19. Nate Covey, Freeport, 81; 19. Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy, 81; 21. Dustin Hastings, Carmichaels, 82; 21. Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley, 82; 21. Jordan Mocello, Belle Vernon, 82; 24. Ashton Beighley, Derry, 83; 24. Max Vitale, Neshannock, 83; 24. Matt Morelli, Neshannock, 83; 24. Leon Jiao, Sewickley Academy, 83; 24. Jay Wrona, Mohawk, 83; 29. Seth Tomalski, Belle Vernon, 84; 30. Nolan Wagoner, Quaker Valley, 85; 30. Alan Tarolli, Fort Cherry, 85; 30. Nick Straka, Sewickley Academy, 85; 30. Tucker Bitar, Burrell, 85; 30. Gasparo Porco, Knoch, 85; 30. Evan Bower, Geibel Catholic, 85; 36. Reece Pilarski, Riverside, 86; 36. Karan Kad, Sewickley Academy, 86; 36. Braden Dombroski, Fort Cherry, 86; 36. Jacob Ross, McGuffey, 86; 36. Mason Lapana, Carmichaels, 86
