Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica is tied for the lead after the first round Monday of the WPIAL AA Individual Finals at Hannastown Country Club.

Jurica and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman will head to Oakmont next Tuesday with a pair of 74s. Mount Pleasant’s Ryan Karfelt will head to round two with a 77 along with Ligonier’s Josh Harbert and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Wade Boyle (all tied at 6th). GCC’s Braden Riley’s 80 has him tied at 14th. Derry’s Ashton Beighley heads into the finals with an 83 tied for 24th.

