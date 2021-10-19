It was a championship-caliber afternoon for several area golfers.
Derry Area junior Hunter Jurica finished tied for sixth in the state individually, while Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ standouts Meghan Zambruno, Ella Zambruno and Izzy Aigner all finished among the top 10 – Meghan Zambruno as the tournament runner up – during the PIAA Class 2A Boys and Girls Individual State Championships Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Jurica medaled at the PIAA Class 2A Individual Boys State Championships with a 5-over-par-76. The 5-over was just four strokes behind Union City standout Josh James, who captured the PIAA Class 2A Individual Boys’ State Championship with a 1-over-par-72.
Jackson Bould of Quaker Valley ended in a tie for second with a 74, as Bould and Jurica were the only two WPIAL District 7 players to place among the top-10 in the state in Class 2A.
“Last year, Hunter was disappointed when he missed the cut at the WPIAL finals,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “He set a personal goal for himself and that was to not allow the opportunity to make it to York pass him by in 2021.
“He achieved that personal goal, as well as the goal for his team, which was making it to the WPIAL finals and finishing in the top three.”
Jurica played his practice round at Heritage Hills on Saturday in the rain. He felt pretty confident heading into Monday’s state championship, even though the conditions were cold and wet. There was a mix-up on Sunday, and he didn’t get to play a second practice round on the Heritage Hills course, but his dad, Allen – a volunteer assistant with the Trojans – was able to get him on another course nearby that had about the same length.
“He felt good after that round and he was ready,” Smeltzer said. “He was in good spirits and ready to go.”
It showed during his championship round. Jurica was making pars throughout most of the day. He had four bogeys and one double. After the double, he bounced back on the following hole for birdie, putting him back at 5-over-par with one hole to play. He missed the green short on his second shot and chipped the next one above the hole.
“When he made his stroke, I was holding my breath, as I watched it fall in to save par,” Smeltzer said. “I was watching the leaderboard periodically all day. I knew he still had a chance, as he finished, but I didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves until we were sure he made the top 10. We watched as he slowly began to creep back up the board, and when the last group was in, he was tied for sixth.”
Jurica was recently the overall low medalist individually at the WPIAL Class 2A Team Championships. He helped the Trojans place third in the district – the best finish in school history – during last week’s team championships.
Jurica qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Golf Championships in consecutive seasons, but this is the first that he advanced to the state tournament.
“It was an awesome experience,” Smeltzer said. “My assistant Jason Pishney and I were able to be there every step of the way because we weren’t assigned to score a group, so it was special. I think we were the largest gallery on the course. The support for Hunter was amazing. It was the first time any of us got to experience the state tournament, so to come away with a top-six finish, that’s something Hunter can be proud of.”
Meghan Zambruno nearly came away with a state championship.
Zambruno finished with a 2-over-par-74, as she ended in a tie for second place in the state. Paige Richter, of Camp Hill won the PIAA Class 2A Individual Girls State Championship with a 1-over-par-73 – one stroke better than Zambruno, who tied with Lydia Swan, of North East.
Her older sister Olivia Zambruno, who now plays at Penn State University, won PIAA Class 2A Individual State Golf Championships in three straight years 2014-16, in addition to a pair of WPIAL Class 2A Individual Golf Championships in 2014 and ’15.
Meghan Zambruno was at even par 36 through the front nine and her first three holes of the back nine. She was in second place through 10 holes, two strokes behind the leader at the time. Zambruno bogeyed Nos. 13 and 16 before recovering for par in the final two holes. Richter, the eventual state champion was at 1-over-par through the front nine. She shot an even-par back nine with a birdie on No. 14 and a bogey at No. 16.
The second-place effort was the best-ever finish for Zambruno. She placed fifth in the state last season and fourth in the state a year earlier.
Not to be outdone, sister Ella Zambruno finished tied for 10th in the state with an 11-over-par-83, while teammate Izzy Aigner shot the same score. Olivia Kana tied for 26th in the state with a 95, which is 23-over-par. Ella Zambruno finished in a ninth-place tie in the state last season, while Aigner ended in an 11th-place tie in the state in 2020.
The GCC quartet helped the Lady Centurions to a seventh consecutive WPIAL Class 2A team championship last week.
The GCC girls now want a team state championship. GCC finished second in the state during the 2020 PIAA Class 2A Team State Championships. The Lady Centurions sought a third consecutive team state championship in 2020. Though the Lady Centurions didn’t grab the ultimate prize, they have been one of the top two teams in girls’ golf in the state the previous six seasons.
