Derry Area’s Hunter Jurica is headed to the state tournament.
Jurica qualified for the state golf tournament after finishing in a four-way tie for 10th place during Thursday’s WPIAL Class 2A Individual Golf Championship at Allegheny Country Club.
Jurica fired a 10-over-par-80, which secured his top-10 showing and allowed him to finish as one of 18 district golfers to advance to the PIAA Class 2A State Golf Tournament on Oct. 18 at Heritage Hills in York. Jurica reached the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Golf Championships for the second straight season, as he finished in 31st-place with a 93 overall last year.
Jurica is headed to Heritage Hills this year.
The Trojans nearly advanced two golfers to the state tournament.
Antonio Hauser just missed the cut after facing a two-hole, sudden death playoff for the final two qualifying spots. Hauser was in a four-way tie at plus-13 with an 83, while teammate Ashton Beighley finished at plus-21. Greensburg Central Catholic’s Wade Boyd also came in at plus-22.
“I am proud of all three of the boys that represented us,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “Hunter was the only one of the three that ever played Allegheny Country Club, and that was at last year’s finals. For Antonio to go out there and play better than bogey golf, and for Ashton to play just over bogey golf on Allegheny Country Club is nothing to be ashamed of. The course plays difficult and as the day wears on, the winds pick up, making it even trickier. The greens are amazingly tough, but fast.”
Midway through his round, Jurica was at 3-over-par and just one stroke off the lead. He landed par on the 17th hole and just missed a birdie on 18.
“Hunter made one heck of a shot on the final hole,” Smeltzer said. “That’s a lot of pressure on that hole. The green slopes back down toward the fairway and the ball is difficult to stop. Meanwhile, a gallery forms near that hole and everyone is watching.”
The pressure was on Hauser during his two-hole, sudden death playoff spot for one of the final qualifying spots. Smeltzer was informed by another coach that Hauser could have a shot and the Trojans could potentially send two golfers to the state tournament.
“Not long after Hunter finished, we knew Antonio could be facing sudden death for a final spot,” Smeltzer said. “Antonio went out and gave a valiant effort in the three-man playoff on holes one and two. He made it to the second hole of sudden death before bowing out.”
Jurica, Hauser and Beighley are key pieces to a Derry Area team that captured its third consecutive section championship in boys’ golf. The Trojans finished 11-1 this season as a team and won their fourth section championship in five seasons.
Derry Area won its first section title in golf during this run in the 2017 season. The Trojans added to that with another section title in 2019 and a third in four seasons – the first outright title – in 2020. Derry Area’s only loss this season – which separated the Trojans from their second consecutive outright section title – was a heartbreaking three-stroke defeat against section co-champion Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Odin.
Derry Area, as a team, finished sixth in the district during the WPIAL Class 2A championship match last season. In 2019, Derry Area also advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A team championship where the Trojans finished fifth in the district.
“Our program has caught the attention of a lot of other programs,” Smeltzer said. “We are no longer that unknown team that surprised everyone at River Forest a few years ago when we made it into the finals in 2019.
“They know who we are. We have gained a lot of respect from a lot of very good golf programs and the WPIAL. We aren’t finished yet. I can tell you that.”
