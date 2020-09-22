Derry Area sophomore Hunter Jurica is moving on.
Jurica finished as one of five qualifiers for the district championship match during Monday’s WPIAL Section 2-AA Individual Qualifier at Norvelt Golf Course.
Now, Jurica is headed to the WPIAL Class 2A championship, which is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1 at Allegheny Country Club.
“I think I can say with confidence that this is only the beginning for Hunter,” Derry Area coach Tracey Smeltzer said. “He is only a sophomore and he is hungry … very, very hungry. He eats, sleeps and probably wakes up thinking about golf.”
Jurica will now compete in the district championship after finishing the Section 2-AA Individual Qualifier with an 84, right on the line of the target score to advance. Jurica said Norvelt played tough on Monday.
“I feel like my ability to hit greens helped me succeed,” Jurica said. “My iron game was my strength.”
Derry Area teammate Ryan Bushey finished two strokes off the target with an 86 and just missed out on the district championship match for the second straight year.
“I am very happy for Hunter and I know how much he wanted to advance,” Smeltzer said. “On the other hand, I am also feeling really bad for Ryan. I really thought we would be taking at least two if not three to Allegheny Country Club next week. Norvelt played hard. The greens were super hard and you could see the ball bounce in the air when it hit the surface.”
Ashton Beighley and Bryce Baum were right behind Bushey, both one stroke back with an 87. Jonathan Hugus shot a 100 and Nick Thomas ended at 102.
The Trojans lost their first section match last week by two strokes at Greensburg Central Catholic. Bushey was the low medalist in that match, while Jurica also enjoyed a strong match, as the Trojans seek their third section championship in the past four years.
“All of our kids have been working really hard, and at the same time, I know how grueling our schedule has been,” Smeltzer said. “You get this far, and you really have to muster everything you have to keep it going.”
Ben Ritenour, of Greensburg Central Catholic, captured his second straight section championship with an 81 overall, while Mount Pleasant Area’s Jonathan Wagner also advanced, shooting an 82.
Mount Pleasant Area’s Carson Kirshner failed to qualify, as did GCC’s Dan McMaster, Ligonier Valley’s Jonathan Rankin and Colin Hayes, of Mount Pleasant Area. All shot an 87. Ryan Jones, of Ligonier Valley fired an 88, while Steven Brown, of Mount Pleasant Area shot and 89.
Ligonier Valley’s Isaac Neidbalson shot a 90, while teammates Josh Harbert and Paden McIntosh both fired a 94, as did Dylan Sebek of GCC. Dylan Pawlak and Ben Fisher, both of Mount Pleasant Area, shot a 97, while GCC’s Wade Boyle and James Zakrzwski shot a 97 and 98, respectively. Ligonier Valley’s Logan Smith shot a 100 and GCC’s Angelo Bonesio a 106.
Four golfers qualified during the Section 1-AAA qualifier at Greensburg Country Club. The list included Penn-Trafford’s Nick and Alex Turowski, with a 74 and 77, respectively. Norwin’s Logan Divald shot an 80, while Armstrong’s Noah Oliver moved on with an 81.
