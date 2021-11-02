Former Derry Area standout Justin Huss – now a sophomore at Washington & Jefferson – helped the Presidents’ to a 28-24 conference road victory at Grove City on Saturday, and he earned weekly recognition from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Huss earned PAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors It marks the second time this fall that Huss was named the PAC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Huss returned a second quarter kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown Saturday against the Wolverines. His touchdown with 8:40 remaining in the first half proved to be the game-winning score, extending the Presidents’ lead to 28-14 heading into the half. It was his second kickoff return for a touchdown this fall, which ranks tied for the most in NCAA Division III. He is averaging 43.6 yards per kickoff return this season, which also is the best among all Division III kick returners. Huss also scored on a 19-yard rush with 14:15 to play in the second quarter. He finished the game with 162 all-purpose yards (23 rushing, 6 receiving, 133 kickoff return). Huss previously earned the honor on Sept. 13.
W&J (6-1, 7-1) is ranked No. 22 in the latest Division III Top 25 poll. The Presidents travel to Carnegie Mellon for a key conference matchup, 1 p.m. Saturday at Gesling Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.