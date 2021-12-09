Former Derry Area standout Justin Huss — a current sophomore Washington & Jefferson return specialist — was selected to the 2021 D3football.com All-Region 2 Team.
Huss earned Second Team status. It’s the first All-Region honor for Huss, who displayed special playmaking abilities in 2021.
The sophomore, who was First Team All-Presidents Athletic Conference, led the PAC with three return touchdowns and was named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week three separate times.
Huss finished the regular season as the NCAA Division III leader in kick return average at 38 yards per return. He had two kick returns for touchdowns, as he raced 74 yards for a score at Thiel on Sept. 11 and went 90 yards at Grove City on Oct. 30. Huss returned a punt 45 yards for a score in Washington & Jefferson’s 55-0 win against Waynesburg in the regular-season finale. The former Derry Area standout had 1,296 all-purpose yards in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.