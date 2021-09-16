Derry Area baseball standout Ryan Hood has made his choice.
Hood announced on Twitter Wednesday night that he plans to play baseball at Division II Gannon University.
“Extremely excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Gannon University,” Hood wrote. “Thank you to anyone and everyone who has helped me along the way!”
Gannon plays in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) against schools like Mercyhurst, Slippery Rock, Clarion, Seton Hill, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and California University of Pennsylvania.
Gannon made its fourth appearance in the PSAC Tournament against Seton Hill. The Golden Knights posted an 18-17 record, including 16-12 in the PSAC, and a 13-2 mark at home.
Last season, Hood was a Second Team infielder on the Class 3A, Section 3 All-Section baseball team. Hood hit .366 with two runs, 17 RBI and a double offensively. Hood also helped anchor the pitching staff with a 3.34 earned-run average and a win in two starts. He worked 14.2 innings and allowed nine runs — seven earned — on 10 hits with 16 strikeouts and nine walks.
Hood helped Derry Area capture its fifth section championship in program history — and first since 1992 — with a dramatic home-and-home, two-game section sweep of Deer Lakes. Derry Area, which finished section play with an 8-2 record, closed the season with a 12-5 mark, as the Trojans reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Derry Area dominated New Brighton in the opening round of the playoffs for the Trojans’ first post-season win in 17 years, since 2004. But the Derry Area offense sputtered during a two-run loss against McGuffey in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.
Derry Area outscored the opposition 121-34 in its final 15 games, with 12 wins in that span. Derry Area hit double digits offensively in seven of those 12 wins. Derry Area pitchers allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of the team’s final 12 games. The Trojans gave up one run or fewer eight times in those 12 games.
