Trojans - John Flickinger

Derry Area baseball coach John Flickinger goes over batting techniques with his younger players in March 2022. Flickinger announced Thursday he would be stepping down as the head coach for the program.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

After being a fixture as the head coach of Derry Area’s baseball team for 23 years, John Flickinger announced that the 2021-22 baseball season would be his last.

Flickinger rendered his resignation to the Derry Area School Board at its special school board meeting Thursday night.

