After being a fixture as the head coach of Derry Area’s baseball team for 23 years, John Flickinger announced that the 2021-22 baseball season would be his last.
Flickinger rendered his resignation to the Derry Area School Board at its special school board meeting Thursday night.
“This was a real tough decision for me to step down from something that I loved doing for so many years, and it was a privilege to have been able to do it at my alma mater.” Flickinger said. “My boys need their dad to player a bigger role in their activities now, and I realize that I cannot devote the necessary time to my kids at home, while trying to run the baseball program. It would not be fair to either of them, and I know, with deep regret, that I made the right choice.”
Flickinger’s two sons Garrett, 7, and Hayden, 10, are becoming involved in sports of their own and Flickinger wanted more time to be able to devote to them.
Flickinger is a 1992 Derry Area graduate and was part of two section baseball titles and a runner-up finish in his last three years of high school. He went on to play baseball at IUP where he was named as an all-conference player as a catcher and third baseman in 1996 and 1997, and was named to the Daktronics All America team in his senior season.
Flickinger first found his way back to Derry Area in 1999 when he started on the baseball coaching team serving as a varsity assistant under then head coach Bob Slezak.
He took over the baseball program as head coach in 2012 and since then he has compiled 88 wins which included six trips to the WPIAL playoffs and one section title that came in 2021. In his final two seasons, Flickinger’s teams finished 23-12 while winning the section in ’21 and making a second consecutive postseason appearance in ’22.
“I hope that I made my former coaches here at Derry the late Norm Basciano and Ned Cecchini proud, and they were smiling down on us when we won that section title in 2021,” he said. “That is important to me.”
Also important to Flickinger were the connections and the relationships he made.
“My goal was always to teach our players the game, but more importantly, it was helping them become better people,” Flickinger said. “Wins and losses were important to us each season but by far the most rewarding part of coaching to me were the relationships that were built. It’s so great to see many of my former players have good jobs and beautiful families. That’s what it was all about. Staying in touch with so many of them and having them come back to help coach in many cases. Those are the memories that I will always hold very close to me.”
And while he is taking a step back from coaching, Flickinger will remain a stalwart supporter of Derry Area baseball.
“I want to see this program continue to grow,” he said. “The cupboard is certainly not bare, and we have some outstanding kids in the system from our middle school and through the high school. I am confident that our athletic committee will make a wise choice in who they hire to take over and keep things going and I wish them all the best.”
Flickinger became a full-time health and physical education teacher at Derry Area in 2005, and remains in that capacity teaching at both the middle and high school respectively. Prior to teaching he worked in radio as an on-air announcer for six years in Indiana County. He also works as a broadcaster on the Westmoreland Sports Network, which was started by his brother Dan 12 years ago and has become a staple in the county, something in which John says he is extremely proud of his younger brother’s accomplishments.
“I have so many people to thank throughout my years at Derry that I could write a book,” Flickinger said. “I was blessed to have tremendous support staff including athletic directors Dave McNichol, Rod Bisi, Brandon Rapp and current AD Brett Miller. My administration and boosters for their support through the years. Bob Slezak who gave me this opportunity, and my many assistant coaches, players and statisticians, I appreciate you more than you will ever know.”
And while he is taking a step away from coaching currently, Flickinger is not ready to say that he is done with coaching for good.
“I still have a passion to coach at this level and I will never say I am done forever,” he said. “What I will tell you is that I took pride in my coaching roles here at Derry and that is what I am most proud of. It was not a job to me, rather it was teaching young men the game that I love to the best of my ability, and getting to know amazing people along the way and watch them grow. I think any coach who has been around as long as I have would agree that is why we do it and I will miss that part here at Derry Area.”
