INDIANA — Derry Area’s wrestling season ended a week shorter than it normally does.
Tyler Cymmerman fell one victory short of advancing to the PIAA Class 2A tournament in Hershey, as he placed fifth in the West Super Regional on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention Center and Athletic Complex.
The senior’s impressive career came to an end, with only the top four wrestlers in each weight class moving on to Hershey this season as state medalists. Last year, 20 wrestlers in each weight advanced to the state tournament. Amid the pandemic, the super regional was added as a way to reduce the number of wrestlers and spectators in Hershey. Since only 16 remained across the state on Saturday, most schools and media organizations are recognizing super regional contestants as state qualifiers.
So, while Derry Area’s run of 16 consecutive years with a state medalist came to an end, the string of PIAA qualifiers continues.
“Twenty-seven years of state qualifiers,” Weinell said. “That’s good. He still carried that on.”
Weinell wanted Cymmerman to hold his head high for all that he’s accomplished in a Derry Area uniform.
“I told him he did everything right for his high school career,” Weinell said. “Basically a four-time state qualifier and two-time placewinner, over 150 wins, got a college scholarship, wrestle Division I. I said ‘What else do you need to do? You did your job, now get ready for the next level.’ ”
Cymmerman went 153-29 in his career with a fourth-place finish at the state tournament as a sophomore and a sixth-place finish a year ago. He has committed to wrestle at Hofstra in the fall.
Cymmerman beat Saegertown’s Jaden Reagle 4-2 in the quarterfinals on Saturday but lost 8-0 to Reynolds’ Kaden Berger in the semifinal round. That set up a difficult consolation bout with Hickory’s Carter Gill, who was upset by Richland’s Cooper Warshel in the quarterfinals.
Gill had beaten Cymmerman at the Powerade tournament in January and did so again – by a 7-2 score this time.
“It wasn’t a matchup that we were looking for, but that’s part of the game,” Weinell said. “You don’t know who you’re going to wrestle. If you beat Berger in the semis, it doesn’t matter.”
That left Cymmerman with one more match – against Reagle – for fifth place. Cymmerman won 4-0.
“I felt bad for him because I know he really wanted to win, obviously,” Weinell said. “He just came up short. It’s hard to swallow. At least he won his last high school match. That made it a little easier to drive home.”
Weinell said that Derry Area program will remember Cymmerman for years to come.
“He’s going to leave a good legacy for us,” the coach said. “I told him I was proud of him. I thought he did a great job.
Ligonier Valley’s Ryan Harbert went 0-2 at 138 pounds and was eliminated in the morning session. The junior lost 8-2 to Northwest Regional champion Nolan Shaffer of Johnsonburg, then was pinned by Commodore Perry’s Ashten Aramagost in a first-round consolation match.
“Not what we wanted and not what we expected,” Rams coach Tom Brown said. “He’s had a good couple weeks of work. We tried working on some little stuff, and you go right back to the mat and do the same stuff that we’ve worked on that he has got to clean up in his wrestling if he’s going to move past this position.”
Harbert lost at the regional tournament at IUP the previous two seasons.
He went 22-9 this season, including a second-place finish in the WPIAL.
“Pleased with the year, obviously,” Brown said. “Disappointed today.”
Mount Pleasant Area’s Dayton Pitzer continued his dominant run through the postseason. He pinned each of his three opponents on the way to the 215-pound title, including a 33-second fall over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore in the championship match.
Jamison Poklembo was the Vikings’ only other placewinner. The freshman finished sixth at 132 pounds.
