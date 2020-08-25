Nearly a decade after a serious head injury that resulted in him being hospitalized for days, Aidan Bushey didn’t expect to be honored now for his comeback. But Bushey, a 2020 graduate of Derry Area, was recognized as the UPMC Comeback Athlete of the Year during the summer. He will receive a $1,000 scholarship towards his education at California University of Pennsylvania.
Bushey was initially nominated for the award by his grandmother, and he subsequently filled out the application in early June. He didn’t give much consideration to actually winning, however.
“Honestly, no,” he said of whether he initially thought he would receive the honor. “To me, what I went through, really, there was a lot of people who went through a whole lot worse.”
Less than a month after the application, Bushey was selected as the male recipient of the award.
Although Bushey claims that many people had more challenging experiences, his comeback was certainly significant. When he was 10-years old, he was playing baseball in the West Point Fall Ball league. Playing second base, he attempted to catch a throw from a teammate, but the ball deflected off his glove and struck him just above the temple.
Initially, Bushey didn’t even realize the ball hit him in the head. He recalls seeing his father jump off the fence to come onto the field, though. From there, he was taken to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, and then via medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Bushey recalls most of the experience, including asking for an updated score of the game between the Steelers and Browns during the flight.
In the care of a bevy of doctors, Bushey underwent surgery for a fractured skull and a subdural hematoma. In the process, he received five permanent titanium plates and 20 screws in his head.
“After the surgery, I knew I was fine,” Bushey revealed.
To his point, he resumed workouts about a month later, and only missed two months of his basketball season in the fourth grade.
Fast forward to high school, and Bushey continued to play baseball and basketball. He also began a new sport during his freshman year – golf. He immediately showed promise on the links, and earned an unexpected spot in the starting lineup during that campaign.
“I threw him to the wolves, because we lost a player for the season,” noted Derry Area golf coach Tracey Smeltzer, who knew of Aidan’s story from working with his mother Debbie at the high school.
“I saw Aidan’s work ethic, and I saw the potential there,” Smeltzer added
In the subsequent years, Bushey worked diligently to hone his game, and eventually decided to focus his efforts towards playing golf collegiately.
“He just put everything he had into golf for his junior and senior years, starting in April when he could get out onto the golf course,” Smeltzer detailed. “The kid just doesn’t quit when he sets his mind to something.”
As a result, he gave up playing baseball for Derry Area during his junior year, a decision that Bushey lamented.
“The day I told Coach Flick that I wasn’t going to play, that was probably the hardest conversation I ever had in my life,” he said of his meeting with Trojans’ baseball coach John Flickinger.
The decision paid off this past school year, however, as he reached the PIAA Class AA Western Regional for golf, and although he failed to make the cut, Bushey apparently made a strong impression that day at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville. A scout from California University of Pennsylvania was in attendance, and Bushey’s play, especially his demeanor, caught his eye.
“He certainly made an impression, because one of the things the coach from Cal U did say was that he’s got the head for this game – that he doesn’t just walk up and hit it. You can see that he’s putting thought into it and managing his game,” Smeltzer recalled.
In addition to finishing as one of the best golfers in Trojans’ history, Bushey was also a key member of the Derry Area boys basketball team that reached the playoffs earlier this year.
“To be honest, it couldn’t have gone any better,” he said of his senior year, prior to COVID-19 prompting an unusual conclusion to the spring. “It really was the best year, between watching the guys on the football field to playing golf, to being on the basketball court.”
Achieving his goal, Bushey is slated to join the golf team at California (Pa.), and will pursue a golf course management degree. In the meantime, he works at both Ligonier Country Club and Latrobe Elks, and plays as much as possible when he’s not on the clock.
“Whether I’m playing in the morning and working in the afternoon, or vice versa, I’m up there every day almost,” he said.
While he is looking ahead to the next step in his life, this award also led him to reflect on how far he’s come over the past eight years. While unexpected, the UPMC Comeback Athlete of the Year honor served as recognition of Bushey’s efforts to overcome a life-altering experience.
“It really is an honor just to realize from where I was back when that happened to now where I am,” he said. “It was just a sense of pride about the unseen hours that I put in with my dad in the gym or on the golf course or in the batting cages really pay off at that point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.