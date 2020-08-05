Derry Area standout lineman Gavin Adams is walking into the eye of a hurricane.
Adams, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound left tackle and defensive lineman, recently committed to play Division I college football in the fall, as a preferred walk-on at the University of Miami.
“I am very excited to be accepted to the University of Miami and to play football for the ’Canes,” Adams said. “I think the main reason I chose Miami is because I felt the most comfortable there out of all the schools we visited. It is a smaller school and academically is the best fit for me. I also feel that getting a change in culture is going to be great for me.”
Adams had scholarship offers from St. Francis University and Monmouth, in addition to partial scholarship offers from Duquesne University, Fairmont State University and California University of Pennsylvania. Adams, who will pursue an engineering degree, is one of just six preferred walk-ons at the University of Miami, and he was also accepted as one of 2,100 students from 40,000 applicants.
Adams also had preferred walk-on offers from the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Louisville and Cincinnati Christian University. A preferred walk-on means a coach would like a player on the team, but cannot offer financial assistance at least for the first year. Preferred walk-ons can potentially earn a scholarship entering their second season.
“I’m excited for Gavin and rightfully so because he had numerous opportunities, including four scholarships at Division I schools,” former Derry Area head coach Tim Sweeney said. “I certainly support his decision to go to the University of Miami and pursue his engineering degree there, as well as his football career. I think he’s accepting for the big challenge. I look forward to seeing him progress.”
The Hurricanes compete in the Coastal Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), and they’re currently scheduled to host the University of Pittsburgh in ACC play, at a date to be determined, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Adams thanked everyone for helping him throughout the journey, including family, teammates, coaches and community members throughout his high school career.
“I’m so blessed to get an opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level, and can’t say how much I truly appreciate it,” Adams said. “It was a difficult decision to make, but I am proud to be walking on at the University of Miami.”
Adams was a four-year starter at Derry Area and picked to play in the “Great 38” All-Star football game, which was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He helped lead the charge recently along the offensive line for a high-powered Derry Area rushing attack that carried the Trojans to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs the last four years.
Adams, a two-year captain at Derry Area, was named Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in the Class 3A Big East Conference in 2019, and a First-Team member of the All-Conference Team. Adams is a two-time First-Team member of the All-Conference Team.
Adams was nominated for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award for demonstrating dominance as an interior lineman on both sides of the ball, work ethic and leadership traits. Adams was also a Second Team All-Conference defensive end in 2019 and ranked among the top 200 players in the state last season.
Adams, a member of the Derry Area Academic Excellence Society, also won the Jack Doyle Memorial Award, which included a scholarship check.
Adams led the way for running back Justin Huss last season, who finished his 2019 campaign with 2,014 yards rushing and 32 total touchdowns. Along the way, Huss broke the Trojans’ single-game rushing record in consecutive weeks, a mark that previously stood for 59 years.
Adams was also a key figure in Derry Area’s football resurgence, as the Trojans won 40 of their past 48 games and advanced to at least the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals three of the past four years. Derry Area reached the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018.
“He was a leader on our team,” Sweeney said. “Not just leading during practices and games, but he was also a leader in the weight room. He worked hard to master his craft and had a burning desire to be better tomorrow at what he is today. He worked tirelessly in a number of facets that make for a great high school football player.”
