The Derry Area Midget Football Team (DAMF) Lobos captured the 2021 WPYFL Class AA, Division II Super Bowl championship this weekend with a 39-19 victory against Southmoreland.
The Lobos closed the season with an undefeated 11-0 record.
Cael Brown led the charge in the Super Bowl with four touchdowns, while Wade Huss and Dane Marts also scored. Huss, Brown and Hayden Horwat contributed extra points.
Alexavier Short came away with two sacks, while Jaxson Gibson and Brown also had quarterback takedowns. Marts added an interception and Hines Kromel recovered a fumble.
