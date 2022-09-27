Derry Midget Football teams faced Mount Pleasant on Sept. 17. Two of the three age-grouped teams emerged victorious.
Pack 19,
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 6:56 am
Mount Pleasant 6
Touchdowns — Andrew Yuschak, Wade Huss, and Will McNeal
PAT- Cael Brown
Fumble Recovery — Charlie Busch, Travis Tucholski
Force Fumble — Ty Blasko
Lobos 6,
Mount Pleasant 0
Touchdown — Stevie Soltis
QB Sack — Jaxson Nave
Pups 0,
Mount Pleasant 27
Fumble Recovery — Bentley DeMase
QB Sack — Jamison Hays
Force Fumble — Hunter Simms
And this Saturday, Sept. 24, DAMF faced Ringold in competition.
Pack 37, Ringgold 25
Touchdowns — Will McNeal (5), Ty Blasko (1)
PAT — Will McNeal
Forced Fumble — Will McNeal
Fumble Recovery — Paxton Lee, Mason Long
QB Sack — Mikey McNeal
Interception — Haydyn Horwat
Lobos 35, Ringgold 6
Touchdowns — Slade Horwat (2), Stevie Soltis (2), Finn Fridley (1)
PAT — Finn Fridley, Jackson Baum
Forced Fumble — Stevie Soltis
Fumble Recovery — Stevie Soltis
QB Sack — Steve Soltis, Slade Horwat, Finn Fridley and Gunner Daugherty
Pups 0, Ringgold 22
Interception — JJ Asbee
QB Sack — Bentley DeMase
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
