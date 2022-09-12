The Derry Area Midget Football teams traveled to Brownsville this past weekend. Two of the three age-grouped teams emerged victorious against their South Allegheny competition.
Pack 40, South Allegheny 0
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 6:50 am
The Derry Area Midget Football teams traveled to Brownsville this past weekend. Two of the three age-grouped teams emerged victorious against their South Allegheny competition.
Pack 40, South Allegheny 0
Touchdowns — Wade Huss (3), Ty Blasko (2), Dane Marts (1),
PAT — Andrew Yuschak, Ty Blasko (2), Dane Marts
Quarterback sacks — Rocco Hays, Paxton Lee
Forced Fumble — Will McNeal
Fumble Recoveries — Alexander Short, Travis Tucholski, Will McNeal and Jaxson Gibson
Interception — Haydyn Horwat
Lobos 32, South Allegheny 0
Touchdowns — Stevie Soltis (3), Slade Horwat 1), Finn Fridley (1)
PAT — Finn Fridley (2)
Fumble Recovery — Finn Fridley
Quarterback Sack — Jayce Hurley
Pups 0, South Allegheny 0
Quarterback Sacks — Bentley DeMase (2)
Fumble Recoveries — Bentley DeMase and Hunter Simms
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
