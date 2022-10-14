The Derry Area Midget Football teams faced Yough this past weekend. All of the three age-grouped teams emerged victorious against their Yough competition.
Pack 18, Yough 0
Touchdowns: Ty Blasko (1), Will McNeal (2)
Fumble recoveries: Will McNeal (2)
The Pack finished the nonconference season 7-0 and are Class AA Eastern Division I Conference Champions
Lobos 36, Yough 0
Touchdowns: Slade Horwat(4), Stevie Soltis (1), Armani Armstrong(1)
Forced fumbles: Dallin Horner, Finn Fridley (2)
Fumble recoveries: Dallin Horner, Finn Fridley, Jackson Baum
The Lobos finished the nonconference season 5-2.
Pups 47, Yough 6
Touchdowns: JJ Asbee (1), Jamison Hays (2), Roman Hemminger (1), Corbin Horner (1), Jack Lopes (1), Copper Sisitki (1)
PAT: Rob Govern, Jamison Hays (3), Hunter Kempka,
QB sacks- Bentley DeMase(3), Hunter Simms, Jamison Hays, Corbin Horner (4)
Forced fumbles: Bentley DeMase(2)
Fumble recoveries: Jamison Hays(2)
The Pups finished the nonconference season 3-3-1.
The first round of the playoffs will be held at Trojan Stadium on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
