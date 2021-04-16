The Lady Trojans won 17 out of 18 events as the Derry Area track and field teams swept Valley during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 home meet on Thursday.
The Derry Area girls won 127-16, while the Trojans picked up a 91-45 victory, capturing 12 events. Derry Area will travel to Greater Latrobe on Friday to participate in the Lady Wildcat girls and Spartan boys invitational at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. The Trojans host Burrell at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a section meet.
Tara Perry paced the Lady Trojans by winning three events and helped the team remain unbeaten at 3-0. She won the 100 hurdles (:16.90), high jump (4-6) and triple jump with a 30-5.
Emma Huber, Caitlyn Crook and Leah Perry each captured two events. Huber won the 1600 (5:55) and 800 (3:15); Crook placed first in shot put (31-8 1/4) and discus (86-7), and Leah Perry won the 300 hurdles (:57.02) and long jump with a 13-10.
Serena Slusarcyk won the 100 (12.50), Sydney Williams won the 400 (1:13) and Tessa Hayes won the 3200 in 17:27. Faith Heckathorn won javelin (82-5), while Ashley Baker placed first in pole vault with a 6-2.
The team of Hayes, Huber, Emilee Steffey and Baker won the 3200 relay (14:58), while Williams, Leah Perry, Tara Perry and Slusarcyk teamed to win the 400 relay in 1:13.
Leah Perry, Charity Peterman, Faith Shean and Williams also captured the 1600 relay in 5:37.
On the boys side, Connor Quinlisk led the way by winning three events, as the Trojans improved to 2-1. He took the 200 (:23.68), while also capturing long jump (19-2) and triple jump with a leap of 38-3.
Joe Rhea, Blake Cecchini and Keith Rager each earned first-place finishes in two events. Rhea won the 110 hurdles (:18.84) and 300 hurdles (:53.18); Cecchini took 1600 (6:49) and 3200 (13:06), while Rager won shot put (43-3 1/2) and discus with a 128-7. Bryce McNichol also won the pole vault with a 5-8 mark.
Seth Swisher, Austin Painter, Logan Ramage and Jax Klapchar teamed to win the 3200 relay (13:46), while the team of Ramage, Klapchar, Painter and Rhea won the 1600 relay in 5:14.
———
(BOYS)
DERRY AREA 91
VALLEY 45
3200 relay— Derry Area (Swisher, Painter, Ramage, Klapchar); 13:46
110 hurdles— Rhea (DA), Hughes (V); :18.84
100— Wilson (V), Perkins (V), Quinlisk (DA); :10.48
1600— Cecchini (DA), Swisher (DA); 6:49
400 relay— Valley; :49.80
400— Lyons (V), Ramage (DA), Klapchar (DA); :56.75
300 hurdles— Rhea (DA); :53.18
800— Lyons (V); 2:19
200— Quinlisk (DA), Johnston (V), Wilson (V); :23.68
3200— Cecchini (DA); 13:06
1600 relay— Derry Area (Ramage, Klapchar, Painter, Rhea); 5:14
Shot— Rager (DA), Chamberlain (DA), Hill (V); 43-3 1/2
Discus— Rager (DA), Pynos (DA), Chamberlain (DA); 128-7
Javelin— Mott (V), Rager (DA), Chamberlain (DA); 104-11
High jump— Lyons (V), McNichol (DA); 4-10
Long jump— Quinlisk (DA), Perkins (V), Clark (DA); 19-2
Triple jump— Quinlisk (DA), Clark (DA), McNichol (DA); 38-3
Pole vault— McNichol (DA); 5-8
———
(GIRLS)
DERRY AREA 127
VALLEY 16
3200 relay— Derry Area (Hayes, Huber, Steffey, Baker); 14:58
100 hurdles— T Perry (DA), Peterman (DA), Lewandoski (V); :16.90
100— Slusarcyk (DA), Hewser (V), Shean (DA); 12.50
1600— Huber (DA), Steffey (DA); 5:55
400 relay— Derry Area (Williams, L Perry, T Perry, Slusarcyk); :55.31
400— Williams (DA), Cochran (V), Shean (DA); 1:13
300 hurdles— L Perry (DA), Peterman (DA), Iscrupe (DA); :57.02
800— Huber (DA), Steffey (DA); 3:15
200— Taylor (V), Peterman (DA), Alayna (V); :31.44
3200— Hayes (DA); 17:27
1600 relay— Derry Area (L Perry, Peterman, Shean, Williams); 5:37
Shot— Crook (DA), Haase (DA), Lewis (DA); 31-8 1/4
Discus— Crook (DA), Lewis (DA), Bungard (DA); 86-7
Javelin— Heckathorn (DA) Lewandoski (V) Crook (DA); 82-5
High jump— T Perry (DA), Platt (DA), Lewis (DA); 4-6
Long jump— L Perry (DA), Slusarcyk (DA), Baker (DA); 13-10
Triple jump— T Perry (DA), Baker (DA), Platt (DA); 30-5
Pole vault— Baker (DA), Williams (DA); 6-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.