The Derry Area girls’ track and field team sought to make school history, while the boys’ wouldn’t have been far behind for a history-making season of its own.
It wasn’t meant to be, as the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic robbed the Trojans an opportunity at history on the track this season.
Spring sports – and the possible postseason conclusion for winter sports – across the state were initially postponed on Thursday, March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was a pause that lasted nearly a month until the PIAA made the decision on Thursday, April 9 to cancel remaining winter championships and spring sports, coinciding with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement that all state schools would be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.
“I kind of saw the writing on the wall, but I still remained optimistic,” Derry Area coach Mark Curcio said. “As soon as Gov. Wolf closed schools for the rest of the year, I knew the PIAA wouldn’t be far behind. My first reaction was how badly I felt for the seniors, especially because all of the fall and winter sport athletes were able to complete their respective seasons.”
The Derry Area girls and boys both participated in the WPIAL Track and Field Team Championships last season, both falling short of the semifinal round.
The Lady Trojans still finished undefeated in section play for the second straight year and won their third consecutive section championship. The Derry Area boys advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A championships for the first time in school history in 2017 – placing third in the district – and in 2018 ended the season with a perfect 9-0 mark before falling in the semifinals.
Curcio was encouraged by practices this spring, adding that the Trojans had quality depth throughout the lineup, as both teams had aspirations for another section championship.
“The girls’ team was going for a four-peat, which would’ve been the first four-peat in girls’ sports history at Derry Area,” Curcio said. “We had a strong conditioning schedule routine in the fitness center, a handful of solid workouts on the track, and notifications of (personal records) in field events.
“Our goal was simple: To win a section title and compete in the WPIAL championship as a team. For some of the athletes and relay teams, the PIAA Championships were definitely a possibility.”
Curcio had 11 seniors on this year’s team, including Bethany Allen, Madison Clayton, Justin Huss, Damian Morales, Alexandre Athayde, Seanan Barca, Trever Boehme, Jake Buhite, Wes Buhite, Cameron Washburn and Jordan Webb.
Curcio called Allen the “slash” member of the team, noting that she could be placed anywhere on the track and score points. She played a vital role in the Lady Trojans’ previous three section championships, particularly as a member of the 1600 relay team. Curcio also expected big things from Clayton, as she consistently earned 15-to-20 points per meet last season.
Huss is the school record holder in the 400, finishing fifth in the state last year in the same event, while also running anchor on the boys’ 1600 relay team the previous four years. He consistently earned 20 points per meet and captured a number of team awards since his freshman year. Morales also qualified for the state meet in the 800 last year and ran a sub-two minute time in the event, while also serving as a key piece of the 1600 and 3200 relay teams.
Athayde and Boehme were newcomers to the team this year. Curcio called Barca the heart and soul on the boys’ side.
“He was always the first on the track and the last to leave,” Curcio said. “He would always come to me asking what else could be needed or done. He will truly be missed.”
Curcio called both Buhite brothers dependable distance runners, adding that Jake always stepped up in every event where he was placed, while Wes played a significant role in Derry Area boys’ section championships as a freshman and sophomore.
Webb was also touted as a dependable thrower with a great attitude, while Washburn was making significant strides in the pole vault.
“He reached huge (personal records) last season,” Curcio said. “He was destined to qualify for big time meets.”
It’s a frustrating situation for the Trojans, and Curcio touched on that frustration in a recent conversation with Huss, who is also Derry Area football standout and Washington & Jefferson commit.
“I told him that I was proud of him and I tried to put more emphasis on the future,” Curcio said. “I think that’s important for the seniors. Although a season was taken away, it was taken away from every senior in the country. The only thing under their control now is to focus on what’s next and that’s the next chapter in their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.