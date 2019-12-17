Derry Area’s swimming and diving teams combined to win a dozen individual and relay events in splitting a non-section home meet against Belle Vernon Area on Monday.
The Lady Trojans rolled to an 80-43 victory, while the DA boys dropped a 95-57 decision.
Derry Area’s girls’ winners included Makenzie Eades in the 200-yard freestyle (2:28.10); Lauren Angus in the 50 free (28:13); Ali Cowan in the 1-meter diving event (206.10 final score); Maddie Sanderson in the 100 butterfly (1:22.38), Deana Henderson in the 500 free (7:04.98); Keely Siko in the 100 backstroke (1:14.60), and Delany Gordon in the 200 IM (3:07.50).
The Lady Trojans also earned several relay victories.
Siko, Eades, Angus and Henderson teamed to win the 200 medley relay (2:08.68); Siko, Eades, Angus and Abby Kubiak won the 200 free relay (1:58.11), while Gordon, Sanderson, Henderson and Emily Bolish captured the 400 free relay (5:00.63).
In the boys’ meet, Derry Area got wins from Cameron Washburn in the 1-meter diving event (219.15 finals score) and Wes Buhite in the 100 backstroke (1:05.88).
Derry Area is back in action Jan. 7 (6 p.m.) when it visits Uniontown Area in a non-section meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.