The current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced all high school athletic teams — and the rest of the world — to adjust after striking in March 2020.
That included the Derry Area swimming and diving teams.
The Trojans also had to endure multiple shutdowns last season because of COVID-19 protocol.
Derry Area coach Jeff Kelly said the ultimate goal this season will be to have as normal of a season as possible and to keep everyone healthy.
“I hope to get through the season without any shutdowns,” Kelly said. “Coming back after a year of being in the pool and out of the pool, it was different for our kids and kind of threw everyone a curveball.”
Kelly credited the swimmers with how they handled the adversity of the 2020-2021 season.
“The kids have been very resilient and flexible over the last year,” Kelly said. “I give (the kids) credit for their adaptability.”
As the 2021-2022 season begins, Kelly and his team are excited to begin.
“I have been impressed with kids so far in practice and the hard work they are putting in,” Kelly said. “We have changed some things around to alleviate the fears that people have with (COVID-19) going on. The kids are responding very well.”
Kelly believes there are swimmers on his team that have a shot at qualifying for the WPIAL Class 2A Championships this season. Derry Area finished 15th as a team during last year’s district championship meet.
“I told (the kids) at the beginning of the season, I am not worried about winning section titles or winning meets,” Kelly said. “I want to get as many of you to qualify for the (WPIAL Championship) as we can get.”
Kelly said the Trojans have a nice mix of young swimmers, but also have veteran leadership as well.
“I have been impressed with my team so far,” Kelly said. “We have nice group of freshmen coming in and some very seasoned seniors that set a good example with their work ethic. I hope to take at least eight kids to the WPIAL championship.”
Kelly is excited about several key returners, including Makenzie Eades and Keely Siko.
Eades and Siko were both on the 200 free relay team, which qualified for the district championship meet last season. Eades also qualified for the WPIAL Class 2A championship in the 200 medley relay.
Kelly said that Eades and Siko are important to the overall success of the team.
“Makenzie and Keely have been swimming since they were little,” Kelly said. “They aren’t the kids that are out there leading with a lot of rhetoric, they swim hard every day. They lead by example and their work ethic shows. I anticipate them making it back to the (WPIAL Championship).”
Sophomore Chloe Buhite qualified for the district championship meet in three events last season.
Buhite joined Eades and Siko on the 200 medley and 200 free relay teams, while she also qualified for the district championship meet in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
The relay teams both placed 12th overall, while Buhite finished 14th in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.
Kelly is also excited to welcome several newcomers to the team this season. The list includes Gianna Gruska, Regan Repak, Mikah Horwat and Sophia Doherty.
“They are another group that has been swimming a long time,” Kelly said. “They were very impactful at the middle school and them coming in really adds to the team. I am really impressed with them and what they are bringing.”
Kelly said the boys’ team is small, but they’re a hard-working group.
Avery Haake, Dylan Cowan and Chase Marco are the Trojans’ most experienced, while Jake Hauser and Zander Cramer are newcomers, and Cameron Humberger is a new swimmer.
“I am not quite sure what to expect out of them yet, but I am hopeful that we can have strong swims and move on to WPIALs,” Kelly said. “It is hard to compete with only six guys, so it will be a year of reaching personal goals for them.”
Kelly is optimistic that it will be a normal season but said that the Trojans are still being careful with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do feel some normalcy but there is a sense of anxiety that comes with it,” he said. “Lurking in the background is that nasty word “covid.” The concern for the kids is that I don’t want them being at risk just for the sake of them being able to compete.”
Kelly said that he has witnessed a difference with how his team has handled the COVID-19 protocol this season compared to last year.
“(This year) the kids go over after practice right away and grab their mask,” Kelly said. “Last year you had to constantly remind them to get their mask and stay away from one another and that’s the difference from last year. The kids are really trying.”
Derry Area opens the season, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Norwin in a meet that will take place at Hempfield Area High School. The Trojans’ first home meet is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 against Connellsville Area.
