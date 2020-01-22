The Derry Area swimming and diving team came away with a home sweep of Freeport Area on Tuesday.
The Derry Area boys took care of Freeport Area, 88-46, while the Lady Trojans also secured an 85-78 win.
Jake Buhite won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley for the Derry Area boys, while Wes Buhite took the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Caleb Shaulis also won two events, capturing the 100 free and 200 free. Jake Short won the 500 free and Cameron Washburn took diving for the Derry Area boys, who won 11 events.
The Derry Area boys also swept the relay events.
The team of Shaulis, Jake and Wes Buhite, and Brandyn Findish won both the 200 free and medley relay events. The grouping of Cameron Washburn, Carson Chamberlain, A.J. Vanderelli and Short also won the 400 free relay.
Derry Area coach Jeff Kelly said several swimmers turned in season-best top times while Shaulis, Jake Buhite, Wes Buhite and Findish qualified for the WPIAL Class AA Championships in the 200 medley relay.
Ali Cowan led the Derry Area girls with a diving win while Lauren Angus captured the 100 free and Keely Siko the 100 back, individually.
Derry Area’s 200 free relay team of Siko, Makenzie Eades, Abby Kubiak and Angus also scored a victory in the event.
Kelly said Siko, Kubiak, Deana Henderson, Delaney Gordon and Emily Bolish turned in strong performances.
“The usual suspects led the charge, but it was the strong placing of the second and third swimmers that sealed the victory,” Kelly said.
Derry Area is back in action this weekend during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming and Diving Championships at Derry Area. The WCCA Diving Championships will take place on Friday, while the swimming championships follow on Saturday.
