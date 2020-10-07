The Derry Area girls’ volleyball team swept East Allegheny, while Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley both fell, 3-0, during section matchups, all on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans picked up wins by a double-digit margin in the first two games at 25-12 and 25-14, and capped their victory, 25-16, in the third game during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 road matchup.
Derry Area improved to 4-2 in section play and 4-3 overall, bouncing back from a 3-1 defeat against Ligonier Valley on Sept. 29. The Lady Trojans travel to section-opponent Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Derry Area edged the Lady Lancers, 3-2, in its season opener on Sept. 15.
Sasha Whitfield and Keely Siko led the Derry Area offensively with three kills each. Sydney Williams contributed nine aces and eight digs.
Lauren Angus recorded four kills, and Makenzie Eades totaled three.
Team-highs were posted by Marissa Weimer with nine digs and Megan Baker with 11 assists.
Greater Latrobe dropped just its second match of the season during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup at Oakland Catholic, the team that handed the Lady Wildcats their first loss on Sept. 19.
Oakland Catholic took the first two games, 25-20 and 25-16. The Lady Wildcats nearly forced another game but fell, 25-23, in the third.
Greater Latrobe is 5-2 in the section and 6-2 overall. The Lady Wildcats host section-newcomer Gateway, 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
Emma Fenton guided Greater Latrobe offensively with nine kills and eight assists. Anna Rafferty contributed four kills, two aces and a team-high five blocks, while Maya Krehlik, Gracie Wetzel and Emma Blair tallied three kills each.
Lily Fenton led the Lady Wildcats with 16 assists, including two kills and two digs.
Watson paced Greater Latrobe defensively with 22 digs. Krehlik notched 11 digs, while 24 additional digs were recorded by Bailey Watson (10), Emma Fenton (8) and Rafferty with six.
Deer Lakes handed Ligonier Valley a 3-0 setback during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 home matchup.
The Lady Rams dropped a close first game, 25-23, and fell 25-15 and 25-21.
Ligonier Valley is now 5-3 overall and will travel to Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m. Thursday for a section contest.
Haley Stormer led the Lady Rams with 15 kills and three blocks. Bella Vargulish provided 17 assists, three aces and three kills. Haylee Oates totaled eight service points.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team picked up a 2-0 win against East Allegheny. Scores were 25-14 and 25-9,
Emily Berkhimer nailed three kills, and Mylah O’Hanlon contributed 12 assists.
Jade Semelsberger and Berkhimer each posted five aces, with Kenzi Rullo tallying three.
The Lady Wildcats’ JV squad fell, 2-0, by scores of 25-15 and 25-13.
Paige Watson recorded a team-high four kills. Madison Gresh and Ryley Quinn each had two kills, and Celsey Johnson registered one. Giovanna Jones grabbed six digs, while Ava Krehlik posted five assists.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity team lost in three games to Deer Lakes. Scores were 29-25, 25-2 and 15-11.
Ruby Wallace put away nine kills, and Lizzy Crissman recorded four. Saylor Clise registered eight assists. Abby Tutino had 11 service points, while Alexa Harding recorded three aces.
