Just like its season riddled with stoppages and shutdowns, the No. 13-seeded Derry Area boys volleyball team struggled to find consistency during its WPIAL Class 2A playoff opener.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Hopewell Area used steady scoring and its size advantage to sweep the visiting Trojans on Tuesday.
The Trojans hung around early in all three sets, but the Vikings kept Derry Area at bay, winning by scores of 25-10, 25-20 and 25-16.
“I think the biggest thing was their size — they’re a really big team,” said Derry Area head coach Shawn Spencer. “And their block slowed us down a little bit and caused some of our hitting errors. ... The kids started to figure it out a little bit, it was a little bit too late.”
Derry Area concluded its season 1-4 in section play and 3-7 overall, extending its more than two decades-long playoff qualification streak. Prior to Tuesday’s matchup, the Trojans reached the state playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and nine times in the last 11 played. Additionally, in 2019, the Trojans won their 19th consecutive section championship, without losing a set in section play, and earned a top-four seed in the classification. However, that streak was broken this year.
“It’s tough no matter whether you make the playoffs or not when you’re walking out of the gym for the last time,” Spencer said. “Honestly, I feel bad to have said bye to these seniors, and I feel like (we) were cheated out of a chance to get to know each other a little bit better and spend a little more time together after missing last year and pretty much over half of this year due to shutdowns.”
Following a loss against Plum on April 13, the Trojans went nearly four weeks without playing a match, until Derry Area played four matches in seven days. They lost against Plum, the No. 9 seed in Class 2A, and West Shamokin, but defeated Mars Area, seeded No. 7, and Bishop Guilfoyle. The Trojans were scheduled to face Gateway and Deer Lakes in the final week of the regular season, but those matches were postponed.
“As a coach, I feel unfortunate for them, because if we had more time, I feel like we could have cleaned up some things and did a little bit better this year, but unfortunately, it just didn’t work out that way,” Spencer said.
In game one, the score was tied 3-all, and after Nick Allison’s service ace, the Trojans pulled within one, 8-7.
However, from there, Hopewell Area closed the first set scoring 17 of the final 20 points.
“In the first set, I don’t think we got off the bus,” Spencer allowed.
Set two saw each team go on a scoring rally of its own, but the Vikings finished with the upper hand.
Derry Area’s Grant Hudson hit a well-placed drop shot to knot the score at 6-all. But Hopewell Area responded with six straight points to eventually lead 23-13. With Derry Area’s Dacoda Hafer serving, the Trojans scored five in a row to cut the deficit to five. Then, with game two on the line, trailing 24-18, Matt Rhoades assisted Hunter Wack then Allison for kills, but the Vikings earned the set-winning point on the following play.
“We let them jump out to a fairly big lead midway through the game, and then we battled back, but at that point you’re running out of time, and we just didn’t have enough time to keep coming back,” Spencer said.
In game three, the Trojans jumped out to a 6-3 advantage — among those points included a kill by Dakota Beeman and Allison’s service ace. But the Trojans struggled to maintain consistency, as they did throughout the match, and Hopewell Area scored the next 10 points en route to a nine-point, third-set and match-clinching win.
“The third set, again, we were in it, and then we just started to make some pretty bad ball mistakes and errors,” Spencer said. “Any time you (face) a big lead, it’s tough to come back. You’ve really got to bear down and eliminate your errors. We just weren’t able to do that tonight.”
Beeman and Hudson co-led the Trojans with four kills each. Gabe Carbonara and Allison contributed three, while Rhoades dished out a squad-best 17 assists.
Tristan Seger and Hunter Wack combined for 19 digs, 10 and nine, respectively. Hafer served up a team-high four aces.
Derry Area loses six seniors to graduation: Beeman, Hafer, Wack, Segar, Hudson and Michael Shumaker.
While the Trojans’ season was far from a conventional one, Spencer is proud that his team showed up throughout the journey and upheld Derry Area’s legacy of postseason qualification.
“They showed up when they were allowed to show up. The toughest thing was that we weren’t allowed to show up every time we wanted to show up with all the shutdowns,” he said. “So I respect them for starting and then stopping, and starting and stopping, and just coming back and trying to do the best they can. So you can’t complain about that.”
