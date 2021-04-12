Two runs were all North Catholic needed to defeat the Derry Area softball team on Friday.
The Lady Trojans held their opponent scoreless through four innings, but host North Catholic (1-0, 2-2) scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth en route to a 2-0 win during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 matchup.
Derry Area fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in section play. The Lady Trojans have lost their first two games by a combined three runs. In its season opener, Derry Area fell, 7-6, in extra innings during an exhibition against Southmoreland.
On Friday, Derry Area’s Maddie Berger allowed two runs on eight hits over six innings, taking the loss. She had four strikeouts and zero walks.
Izzy DePalma led the Lady Trojans at the plate with two hits, including a double. Gianna Copelli, Berger and Shelby Glick all singled.
North Catholic’s Liana Morreale tossed a complete-game shutout for the win. She allowed no runs on five hits, striking out 11 and walking zero.
Morreale doubled twice and scored a run, while Halle Book singled twice and drove in the winning runs.
Derry Area hosts Valley (1-0, 1-2) in Section 1-3A play, 4 p.m. today.
Derry Area North Catholic ab r h ab r h
Jellison 3 0 0 Morreale 3 1 2 Copelli 3 0 1 Book 3 0 2 Berger 3 0 1 Zahorchk 3 0 1 Gruska 0 0 0 Sutton 3 0 0 Bateman 3 0 0 Wiesner 3 0 0 DePalma 3 0 2 Koller 3 0 1 Corbett 0 0 0 Mundy 3 1 1 Huss 0 0 0 O’Connor 2 0 0 Meloy 3 0 0 Manella 2 0 1 Dettling 3 0 0 Doperak 3 0 0 Glick 3 0 1 Legge 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 5 Totals 25 2 8Derry Area 000 000 0 — 0 5 1N. Catholic 000 020 x — 2 8 3 Doubles: DePalma-2 (DA); Morreale-2 (NC) Triples: Book (NC) Strikeouts by: Berger-4 (DA); Morreale-11 (NC) Base on balls by: Berger-0 (DA); Morreale-0 (NC) Winning pitcher: Liana Morreale Losing pitcher: Maddie Berger
