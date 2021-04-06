Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Derry Area softball team had qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in three consecutive years. For a beleaguered program, that streak was an accomplishment in itself. However, the Lady Trojans were bounced in the first round in each of those seasons, including an 18-3 defeat to Beaver Area in the 3A postseason in 2019.
Since that time, former Derry Area boys baseball assistant John DePalma took over the reins of the softball program, and he’s ready to see the Lady Trojans take that next step.
“Ultimately, our goal is to win a WPIAL Championship. That’s why we’re here,” said DePalma, who is technically in his second season at the helm. “Our short-term goal is to get through the one and out playoff hump. It’s been like that forever.
“Eighty percent of these girls go from volleyball to basketball, and then they see light at the end of the tunnel with summer around the corner. We’re their third sport in a row. So we have to somehow get over that to continue to move forward and build this program.”
A year ago, the Lady Trojans looked poised to move forward and improve upon their 4-11 mark, as a strong group of seniors were expected to lead the way. That group has since graduated, however, with a pair of players moving on to play at the collegiate level. Kam Kelly is now at Shenandoah University, while Hannah Wedow is playing at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Classmates Sarah Aukerman and Allison Baum also were expected to serve as key starters for Derry Area in 2020.
The cupboard is far from bare, though, as five seniors are expected to lead the way, and a strong group of underclassmen will be instrumental, as well.
The senior quintet consists of top pitcher and first baseman Maddie Berger, outfielder and pitcher Gianna Copelli, outfielder Carissa Bateman, third baseman Alanna Meloy, and infielder and pitcher Alexis Jellison. Copelli has garnered significant college interest for softball, while Jellison returns to the field after missing the past few years because of knee surgery.
“I’m really looking for a lot of solid offense from my seniors,” DePalma noted.
Juniors Shelby Glick and Abby Doperak and sophomores Isabella DePalma and Sarah Dettling are also players who are in the mix. DePalma, the daughter of the head coach, is expected to start at catcher, a position she was slated to fill last year as a freshman.
Notably, the Lady Trojans’ roster includes seven freshmen – Lea Corbett, Samantha Gruska, Rebecca Huss, Maizie Legge, Ally Loucks, Rachelle Marinchek, and Makayla Shirley.
“Nothing’s set in stone, but with the amount of incoming freshman we have this year, the upperclassmen really gotta step it up for the program,” DePalma stated. “I have to find the right girls. I already told them this year ‘I am not going to play you because you’re an upperclassman. I’m going to play who performs, who works hard, and who executes.”’
A significant part of that execution will come on defense, an area in which DePalma will implement an analytical approach. He saw promise in that aspect last year against Blairsville and West Shamokin prior to the cancellation of the season.
“We have to play clean games of softball like we did last year with the two scrimmages we had,” he said.
Derry Area will once again reside in Class 3A Section 1, competing against Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, North Catholic, Shady Side Academy, and Valley.
Two years ago, the Lady Lancers finished ahead of the Lady Trojans for third place, with a section mark of 7-3, while Valley and East Allegheny each finished below Derry Area in the standings, at 2-8 and 0-10, respectively. North Catholic shifts over from Section 2, where it went 4-6 and qualified for the postseason. Shady Side Academy, meanwhile, sputtered to a 3-9 mark in Class 2A.
“I have not seen any of them,” admitted DePalma. “I just have to get in front of them, and we have a plan for it.”
Prior to the section opener on the road against North Catholic on April 9, the Lady Trojans are scheduled to play non-section road tilts against a pair of powerhouse programs in 3A — Mount Pleasant Area and Southmoreland.
