Consistency has troubled the Derry Area soccer team for the past two seasons, but second-year head coach Adams Amantana continues to see improvement from his Trojans.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wiped out Derry Area’s final six games last season, in addition to keeping Amantana’s team off the field in the spring and early portions of last summer for an extended period of time.
“Last season was a bit challenging considering the fact that we are in the middle of the pandemic,” Amantana said. “...We didn’t get to play some of the games that we thought we could win.”
The Trojans finished 1-8 in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 and overall last year. They were outscored, 68-5, but picked up a 4-1 win against Valley just a few days before their season was curtailed.
Now, Derry Area sits at 0-4 in section play and 0-8 overall. However, Amantana has seen improvements recently, especially on the defensive end.
Through their first five games, the Trojans were outscored, 50-4, but they conceded just 19 goals while scoring five over the past three games.
“We have lost all (eight) games, but the interesting thing is that the defense keeps improving,” Amantana said. “For instance, the first couple of games we lost by at least 10 goals to nothing. The last game we played against Deer Lakes, we lost 5-0. Which is a huge swing from the previous games we played.”
The defense is anchored by Nate Gray, a defender, and goalkeeper Patrick Laughlin, both juniors.
Not only did Amantana notice the defense stepping up in recent games, but the offense has also been generating more opportunities.
For example, in Derry Area’s 5-0 loss against Deer Lakes on Sept. 21, the Trojans had multiple chances to score but came up empty.
“The last game, if you would watch it on video, you would notice that we made several advances into Deer Lake’s half,” he said. “And truly, if our boys and girls were more accurate, we could have won 6-5.”
Zachary Cramer, Troy Clark and Alex Lupyan have been the bright spots of Derry Area’s attack this season, according to Amantana.
With 16 players on the roster this year, there are five girls playing on the boys squad, as Derry Area once again did not have requisite numbers to form separate teams.
Additionally, Amantana said there are five players on the team who have other extracurricular commitments, such as playing for the Derry Area football team.
“One thing we want to focus more attention on is getting the team together at all times,” he said. “The challenge we face this season is there are individual players who have other commitments.”
Amantana would prefer to field the same team each week, or at least have consistent numbers for the sake of practice. Speaking of practice, the second-year head coach is looking to see the Trojans improve their individual skills, such as dribbling and ball control.
The Trojans were shutout by Indiana Area to open the season, but scored in three consecutive defeats against DuBois Area, Greensburg Central Catholic and Shady Side Academy.
After falling against Burrell, the Trojans tallied four goals in a home setback versus Ligonier Valley, prior to a loss against Deer Lakes.
Seeing that his team fought closely against the neighboring Rams, Amantana is looking forward to a rematch at Ligonier Valley on Oct. 5.
“I’m very confident that we can win against them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.