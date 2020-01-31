Max Malis made it official.
The standout Derry Area lineman announced on Twitter earlier this week that he committed to play Division II college football at Mercyhurst University.
“Ever since I was a pup football player, I had a dream to play football at the college level,” Malis announced. “It’s time to make a dream turn into reality.”
Malis picked Mercyhurst over other offers from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Frostburg State University (Md.) and Southwest Minnesota State. He thanked the Mercyhurst coaching staff for “making my visit incredible and making it feel like home away from home.”
“(Mercyhurst) is home,” Malis said. “Can’t wait to make it official and sign on the dotted line February 5.”
Malis, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman, was a First Team WPIAL Class 3A All-Big East Conference offensive tackle and defensive end during a standout senior season. He was also an All-Big East Conference pick on the defensive side his junior season.
Malis helped lead the charge recently along the offensive line for a high-powered DA rushing attack that has carried the Trojans to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs all four years of his high school career, including three trips to the semifinals. The Trojans reached the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018.
Malis paved the way for Justin Huss this past season at running back.
Huss finished his senior football season No. 2 in the WPIAL with 2,014 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. That also included record-breaking weeks where Malis and the offensive line helped Huss break a 59-year-old school rushing record, and then set a new one with 402 yards on the ground the following week. Malis also opened holes for 1,000-yard rushers Justin Flack and Onreey Stewart during his award-winning junior season.
Malis will be greeted by a couple former standouts, including a past teammate.
Dom DeLuca, a former three-sport standout at Derry Area, just completed his freshman football season at Mercyhurst while Jason Armstrong, a past Greater Latrobe standout, finished his sophomore season with the Lakers.
