Derry Area standout running back Justin Huss found a college football home.
Huss announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he will play college football at perennial Division III powerhouse Washington & Jefferson.
“Thanks to God, my parents, coaches and my teammates for helping me earn the opportunity to continue my athletic career in college,” Huss announced.
Huss also thanked Washington & Jefferson coach Mike Sirianni and Vince Luvara, and assistant and the team’s defensive coordinator. Washington & Jefferson competes in the Presidents Athletic Conference alongside St. Vincent and others.
W&J ranks third all-time in Division III history with 752 wins in 128 seasons of football. The Presidents collected their 750th win on Nov. 9, a 32-point victory against St. Vincent.
The school’s winning percentage of .650 is the 11th-best overall in NCAA Division III history, as Washington & Jefferson participated in the NCAA Division III playoffs 26 times in the past 34 seasons.
Huss, also a standout safety with the Trojans, was named to the Class 3A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State team in December. He helped the Trojans reach the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the third time in four years.
Huss finished the 2019 season with 2,014 yards rushing and scored 32 total touchdowns. Along the way, he broke the Trojans’ single-game rushing record in consecutive weeks.
Huss first set the mark with 304 yards rushing on just 10 first-half carries against Deer Lakes. Denny Molchan held the prior record of 273 yards, a 59-year-old mark set against Mount Pleasant Ramsay in 1960.
Huss then broke his own record the following week during the regular-season finale at Burrell with a new school record of 402 yards while also scoring five touchdowns.
In the Trojans’ WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round win against Beaver Falls, Huss tallied 192 yards rushing and five touchdowns, giving him an eye-popping 898 yards and 14 touchdowns in a three-week span. In all, Huss exceeded the 100-yard rushing mark eight times.
Huss also was a key figure in Derry Area’s football resurgence, as the Trojans have won 40 of their past 48 games. Derry Area reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the third time in four years last fall.
Huss is also a track and field and boys basketball standout at Derry Area. His basketball season was cut short in December when he broke his tibia and fibula in his right leg.
Last season, he placed fifth in the state in the 400 during the track and field season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.