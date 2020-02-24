INDIANA — Tyler Cymmerman was in deep on a double-leg, just about to finish a takedown that would give him the lead after one period against Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, a returning state champion.
In a flash, it was gone.
Arrington bucked his hips, stuffed Cymmerman’s head and fought off the takedown to retain his one-point lead, which he eventually extended in an 8-1 victory over the Derry Area junior in the 126-pound final of the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional Wrestling Championshiops on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
That one sequence epitomized the difference between where Cymmerman is and where he wants to be.
“I think if we get that takedown in the first period, it’s a whole other match,” Trojans’ coach Mike Weinell said. “He had a good chance to finish.
“We’ve just got to execute a little better. If we hit that and explode harder on that double, he scores that match. Run him over. Just run him over.”
By finishing second in the regional for the third straight year, Cymmerman qualified for the state tournament that will be held March 5-7 in Hershey.
Cymmerman extends the Derry Area streak to 26 years with at least one state qualifier, but he’ll be in one of the toughest brackets in Class AA or AAA, as it likely will include two returning state champions.
In addition to Arrington, Notre Dame Green Pond’s Ryan Crookham, who is ranked second nationally at 126 pounds, should also be there.
Weinell said that getting the opportunity to face Arrington at the regional tournament is a positive, even it didn’t result in a victory.
“At least it gives us something to work on,” Weinell said. “Hopefully, for him, it gives him enough confidence to know that he’s still in the match with those guys.
“He’s got to beat either him or Crookham — or both — to win a state title. He’s going to have to go through one of those guys in the semis and one in the finals. He’s got some work to do, but we’ll get there.”
Cymmerman was a bit despondent after his loss.
“I have to go to work this week and get better,” he said. “I thought I wrestled all right.
“I could have scored at the end of the first period. I didn’t execute that.”
Arrington got the opening takedown, but Cymmerman escaped and had that opportunity to take the lead in the closing seconds of the period.
“He had good hips,” Cymmerman recalled. “I should have locked my hands and sucked him in. I didn’t suck him in, I just left my hands locked.”
Cymmerman was unable to escape or reverse Arrington in the second period, and the District 6 champion was able to escape quickly to start the third. He then got behind Cymmerman and controlled the DA wrestler’s wrist as he took him to the mat, taking him straight into a tilt that resulted in three near-fall points and an 8-1 lead.
“I think the match was a lot closer than the score was, obviously,” said Weinell, who wants Cymmerman to take a more proactive approach should he see Arrington again in Hershey. “We’re going to work on that.
“Be more aggressive on his feet, more aggressive coming off the bottom and hand fighting.”
Cymmerman, a three-time WPIAL champion who beat District 5 winner Hunter Horton of Tussey Mountain, 10-3, in the semifinals on Saturday, knows what he needs to do over the next two weeks.
“Get more physical,” he said. “Just get more physical and work on more attacks.”
Mount Pleasant has a pair of state qualifiers. Damian George took fourth place at 126 pounds, and Luke Geibig placed sixth at 113.
George went 4-2 in the tournament with both of his losses coming to Chestnut Ridge’s Ross Dull.
Geibig went 3-3 with all three of his losses coming to state qualifiers and two of his victories coming against regional medalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.